Entech Staffing Solutions hiring Assembler in Chesterfield

Job Title
Assembler
Company Name
Entech Staffing Solutions
Location
Chesterfield
Job Type
Hourly, Full Time
Job Summary
Entech Staffing Solutions is currently seeking candidates for full time long term positions.
Candidates need no previous experience however must be okay with standing for the entire shift as well as bending and lifting.
Responsibilities and Duties
Candidates will be working on assembling large scale cardboard or wood boxes for automotive manufacturers and in a fast paced environment to make packaging materials for shipment.
Qualifications and Skills
- Reliable transportation and the desire to think quickly.
- Use a ruler and have basic math skills.
How to apply
Email resumes to dbertges@teamentech.com
