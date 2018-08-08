Entech Staffing Solutions hiring Assembler in Chesterfield

Job Title

Assembler

Company Name

Entech Staffing Solutions

Location

Chesterfield

Job Type

Hourly, Full Time

Job Summary

Entech Staffing Solutions is currently seeking candidates for full time long term positions.

Candidates need no previous experience however must be okay with standing for the entire shift as well as bending and lifting.

Responsibilities and Duties

Candidates will be working on assembling large scale cardboard or wood boxes for automotive manufacturers and in a fast paced environment to make packaging materials for shipment.

Qualifications and Skills

Reliable transportation and the desire to think quickly.

Use a ruler and have basic math skills.

How to apply

Email resumes to dbertges@teamentech.com

