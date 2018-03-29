Entry Level CNC Machine Tool Service Engineer needed in Rochester Hills

Job Title

Entry Level CNC Machine Tool Service Engineer

Location

Rochester Hills, Mich.

Job Type

Hourly, Full Time

Job Summary

Global milling machine and numerical control company searching for mechanical and electrical orientated individual to fill our Entry-Level CNC Machine Tool Service Engineer position.

Responsibilities and Duties

The main duties of our Field Service Engineer will include installation and field service of 3-Axis and 5-Axis CNC milling machines. As our newly hired Engineer, you will become part of a bright and dynamic team committed to excellence in profile milling applications.

Ideal candidates will be capable of completing all of, but not limited to, the following after training:

Clearly and professionally interact with customers;

Work as required with minimal or no supervision;

Install, troubleshoot, repair and maintain all machine tool equipment and controls for our customers as well as our in-house equipment;

Utilize machine tool manuals, technical documents, internal and vendor resources to research machine issues;

Complete and submit proper documentation related to the status of the machine issues, repairs, and/or installations to the company office as well as customers;

Conduct training for both team members and customers on the safe operation and preventative maintenance of the machines and related equipment and;

Maintain and develop an in-depth knowledge of machine tool industry and product lines represented by the company.

Qualifications and Skills

To qualify for this position, all candidates must meet the following requirements:

Have a passport or have the ability to get a passport;

Must be willing to travel around and out of the country;

Have flexible hours, including occasional overtime;

Lift 50+ pounds;

Must have and use personal hand tools;

Must be able to use basic diagnostic electrical tools;

Have a clean driving record;

Must pass a mandatory drug test and;

Must have basic computer skills (Windows, Microsoft Office, etc.).

How to apply

To apply for this position, all applicants must submit their resume to a.matlock@fidia.com for formal review.

