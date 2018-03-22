ENTRY LEVEL JOB FAIR: Production Workers, Machine Operators wanted

Entry Level Production Job Fair - March 27, 2018

China, Mich.

Hourly

JOB FAIR on 3/27/18 – Entry-level candidates welcome!

Express Employment Professionals is partnering with Grupo Antolin in China, Mich. They are looking for 15 manufacturing and assembly associates to start immediately.

March 27, 2018 from 9 a.m. – Noon

Grupo Antolin

4662 Puttygut

China, MI 48054

This is a great opportunity to meet with our experienced recruiters to discuss current open positions:

Production Workers – Cut Line Department

$10.75/hr - 1st Shift – 5:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

$10.95/hr - 2nd Shift – 3:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

$10.95/hr - 2nd Shift – 3:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

$11.00/hr - 3rd Shift – 11:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Qualifications and Skills

Qualified candidates will have:

Proven attendance record

Positive attitude and willingness to learn

Ability to pass basic skills test

How to apply

Unable to attend the job fair:

Resumes may be emailed to jobs.troymi@expresspros.com

Call 248-243-3000

Apply online at www.expresstroy.com

