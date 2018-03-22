Jobs

ENTRY LEVEL JOB FAIR: Production Workers, Machine Operators wanted

Entry Level Production Job Fair - March 27, 2018

Location

China, Mich.

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

JOB FAIR on 3/27/18 – Entry-level candidates welcome! 

Express Employment Professionals is partnering with Grupo Antolin in China, Mich. They are looking for 15 manufacturing and assembly associates to start immediately. 

March 27, 2018 from 9 a.m. – Noon 
Grupo Antolin 
4662 Puttygut 
China, MI 48054 

This is a great opportunity to meet with our experienced recruiters to discuss current open positions: 

  • Production Workers – Cut Line Department 
    $10.75/hr - 1st Shift – 5:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. 
    $10.95/hr - 2nd Shift – 3:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. 
  • Machine Operators – Molding Department 
    $10.95/hr - 2nd Shift – 3:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. 
    $11.00/hr - 3rd Shift – 11:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. 

Qualifications and Skills

Qualified candidates will have: 

  • Proven attendance record 
  • Positive attitude and willingness to learn 
  • Ability to pass basic skills test

How to apply

Unable to attend the job fair: 

