ENTRY LEVEL JOB FAIR: Production Workers, Machine Operators wanted

Entry Level Production Job Fair - March 27, 2018
Location
China, Mich.
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
JOB FAIR on 3/27/18 – Entry-level candidates welcome!
Express Employment Professionals is partnering with Grupo Antolin in China, Mich. They are looking for 15 manufacturing and assembly associates to start immediately.
March 27, 2018 from 9 a.m. – Noon
Grupo Antolin
4662 Puttygut
China, MI 48054
This is a great opportunity to meet with our experienced recruiters to discuss current open positions:
- Production Workers – Cut Line Department
$10.75/hr - 1st Shift – 5:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
$10.95/hr - 2nd Shift – 3:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
- Machine Operators – Molding Department
$10.95/hr - 2nd Shift – 3:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
$11.00/hr - 3rd Shift – 11:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.
Qualifications and Skills
Qualified candidates will have:
- Proven attendance record
- Positive attitude and willingness to learn
- Ability to pass basic skills test
How to apply
March 27, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. – Noon
Grupo Antolin
4662 Puttygut
China, MI 48054
Unable to attend the job fair:
- Resumes may be emailed to jobs.troymi@expresspros.com
- Call 248-243-3000
- Apply online at www.expresstroy.com
