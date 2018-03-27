Entry Level Production Employees needed in Sterling Heights

Job Title
Entry Level Production Employees
Location
Sterling Heights
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
Express Employment Professionals has partnered with booming new plant of a well-established company over in Sterling Heights! This company works with the bed liners of the Dodge Ram and is increasing their production.
NO EXPERIENCE IS NEEDED! Hands on training will be provided.
They are looking for general labor employees who are self-starters with a great attention to detail! This is a great opportunity to get in at ground floor. There are many opportunities for promotional advancement within the company!
- $11.70/hr
- 15 Positions - B Shift Tuesday-Saturday 6:45 p.m.-6:15 a.m.*** ***Once launch is complete, will go to four 10hr shifts
Responsibilities and Duties
Prepping trucks for bed liner insertion duties may include:
- Hand cleaning beds with a wash solution
- Masking truck beds with tape to prep for paint
- Removing masking after paint process
Qualifications and Skills
- Great attendance record
- Great attendance record
- Positive and upbeat attitude
- Strong work ethic
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced work environment
- Ability to learn quickly and follow directions without varying from processes
How to apply
Three Ways To Apply: (choose one)
- Resumes may be emailed to jobs.troymi@expresspros.com
- Call our office 248-243-3000
- Apply online at www.expresstroy.com
