Entry Level Production Employees needed in Sterling Heights

Job Title

Entry Level Production Employees

Location

Sterling Heights

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Express Employment Professionals has partnered with booming new plant of a well-established company over in Sterling Heights! This company works with the bed liners of the Dodge Ram and is increasing their production.

NO EXPERIENCE IS NEEDED! Hands on training will be provided.

They are looking for general labor employees who are self-starters with a great attention to detail! This is a great opportunity to get in at ground floor. There are many opportunities for promotional advancement within the company!

$11.70/hr

15 Positions - B Shift Tuesday-Saturday 6:45 p.m.-6:15 a.m.*** ***Once launch is complete, will go to four 10hr shifts

Responsibilities and Duties

Prepping trucks for bed liner insertion duties may include:

Hand cleaning beds with a wash solution

Masking truck beds with tape to prep for paint

Removing masking after paint process

Qualifications and Skills

Our ideal Electrical Assembler will have the following:

Great attendance record

Positive and upbeat attitude

Strong work ethic

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced work environment

Ability to learn quickly and follow directions without varying from processes

How to apply

Three Ways To Apply: (choose one)

Resumes may be emailed to jobs.troymi@expresspros.com

Call our office 248-243-3000

Apply online at www.expresstroy.com

