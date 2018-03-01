Experienced Class A truck drivers wanted in Metro Detroit

Job Title:
Truck Driver Class A -- 100% Local -- Home Daily -- $1,000 Sign-on BONUS
IMMEDIATE OPENINGS FOR EXPERIENCED DRIVERS
Company Truck Drivers needed for FULL TIME shifts.
LOCATION:
Operating out of Newport, Michigan -- 100% local. HOME DAILY Year-round work.
- Consistent Work
- Competitive Hourly Wage, regular OT paid at time & a half
- Paid Weekly
- NO ELDs
Benefits including:
- Blue Cross Blue Shield medical, dental and vision
- Company Match 401K
- Paid Vacation
- Paid Holidays
- Many company perks: boots, jackets, company events
- $1000 Sign-on Bonus*
MUST HAVE:
- Current Class A CDL
- Valid Medical Card
- At least 22 years old
- Able to operate a 13-speed manual transmission
- Roll off experience a plus – but willing to train.
- 1st year earning potential: $80,000
HOW TO APPLY
Respond today for an interview by submitting a resume or full description of experience including the number of years you have been operating with a Class A CDL, and the date you are available to start work: Shannon@CoxTruckingInc.com.
PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS
