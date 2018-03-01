Jobs

Experienced Class A truck drivers wanted in Metro Detroit

Headline Goes Here

Job Title:

Truck Driver Class A -- 100% Local -- Home Daily -- $1,000 Sign-on BONUS

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS FOR EXPERIENCED DRIVERS

Company Truck Drivers needed for FULL TIME shifts.

LOCATION:

Operating out of Newport, Michigan -- 100% local. HOME DAILY Year-round work.

  • Consistent Work
  • Competitive Hourly Wage, regular OT paid at time & a half
  • Paid Weekly
  • NO ELDs

Benefits including:

  • Blue Cross Blue Shield medical, dental and vision
  • Company Match 401K
  • Paid Vacation
  • Paid Holidays
  • Many company perks: boots, jackets, company events
  • $1000 Sign-on Bonus*

MUST HAVE:

  • Current Class A CDL
  • Valid Medical Card
  • At least 22 years old
  • Able to operate a 13-speed manual transmission
  • Roll off experience a plus – but willing to train.
  • 1st year earning potential: $80,000

HOW TO APPLY

Respond today for an interview by submitting a resume or full description of experience including the number of years you have been operating with a Class A CDL, and the date you are available to start work: Shannon@CoxTruckingInc.com.

PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.