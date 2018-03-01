Experienced Class A truck drivers wanted in Metro Detroit

Job Title:

Truck Driver Class A -- 100% Local -- Home Daily -- $1,000 Sign-on BONUS

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS FOR EXPERIENCED DRIVERS

Company Truck Drivers needed for FULL TIME shifts.

LOCATION:

Operating out of Newport, Michigan -- 100% local. HOME DAILY Year-round work.

Consistent Work

Competitive Hourly Wage, regular OT paid at time & a half

Paid Weekly

NO ELDs

Benefits including:

Blue Cross Blue Shield medical, dental and vision

Company Match 401K

Paid Vacation

Paid Holidays

Many company perks: boots, jackets, company events

$1000 Sign-on Bonus*

MUST HAVE:

Current Class A CDL

Valid Medical Card

At least 22 years old

Able to operate a 13-speed manual transmission

Roll off experience a plus – but willing to train.

1st year earning potential: $80,000

HOW TO APPLY

Respond today for an interview by submitting a resume or full description of experience including the number of years you have been operating with a Class A CDL, and the date you are available to start work: Shannon@CoxTruckingInc.com.

PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS

