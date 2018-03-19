Experienced Commercial/Residential painters needed

Job Title

Painter -- Commercial/Residential Company Looking for Experienced Painters

Location

Fraser, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Been in Business +20 years.

You get paid every week, on time.

W2/ OR 1099

We are looking for full time, long term employees. Benefits available after 90 days. We supply work van and any tools outside of basic hand tools. Looking to fill positions immediately. Have work year round. Do not slow down in the winter. Plenty of room to grow in the company.

Requirements

Have valid drivers license.

Be be able to paint interior and exterior.

Be able to work residential and commercial.

Have reliable transportation.

Have basic hand tools.

Be able to work long hours.

Starting Pay based on experience.

How to apply

Call 586-465-0867 or Email info@topshelfus.com.

