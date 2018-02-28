Experienced electro-mechanical technician wanted

Job Title

Electro-Mechanical Technician

Hourly Rate

Contract

Job Summary

Purpose:

Assemble Fuel Cell Stacks, Power Modules and Subsystem, and support the engineering group on the continuous improvement program. Provide electromechanical skill to debugging and upgrades systems.

Responsibilities and Duties

Mechanically and electrically assemble system modules.

Evaluate power module and system for electrical connections conformance with drawings.

Evaluate assemblies and recommend continuous improvements in design and integration.

Write and follow process assembly documents.

Read & follow drawings, process sheets and work instructions.

Participate in problem solving process.

Coordinate materials for the System build.

Ability to read and follow mechanical and electrical drawings.

Ability to perform welding independently.



Qualifications and Skills

Tools Used:

Simple assembly tools – wrenches, drills, hydraulic press, and welding kit. Computer for recording assembly data. Assembly fixtures and diagnostic hardware.

Skills Required:

5-7 years electro-mechanical assembly experience of high tech equipment.

Experience reading and following mechanical and electrical assembly documents and schematics.

Precision sanitary stainless steel TIG welding experience

High Tech Equipment such as: High voltage systems, gas deliverer systems

Mechanical assembly (piping)

Fabrication experience

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with assembly of delicate, precise manual assembly of components where assembly is critical for success of product.

Experience with pressure testing and early development product assembly.

Capable to read & understand wiring diagrams and electrical documentation.

Candidates must be able to open and manipulate Team Center, AutoCAD, and Excel.

Education:

Associate's Degree is required

How to apply

Please send resume to perry.chaudhry@optimalinc.com.

