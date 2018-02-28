Experienced electro-mechanical technician wanted

Job Title
Electro-Mechanical Technician
Hourly Rate
Contract
Job Summary
Purpose:
Assemble Fuel Cell Stacks, Power Modules and Subsystem, and support the engineering group on the continuous improvement program. Provide electromechanical skill to debugging and upgrades systems.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Mechanically and electrically assemble system modules.
- Evaluate power module and system for electrical connections conformance with drawings.
- Evaluate assemblies and recommend continuous improvements in design and integration.
- Write and follow process assembly documents.
- Read & follow drawings, process sheets and work instructions.
- Participate in problem solving process.
- Coordinate materials for the System build.
- Ability to read and follow mechanical and electrical drawings.
- Ability to perform welding independently.
Qualifications and Skills
Tools Used:
Simple assembly tools – wrenches, drills, hydraulic press, and welding kit. Computer for recording assembly data. Assembly fixtures and diagnostic hardware.
Skills Required:
- 5-7 years electro-mechanical assembly experience of high tech equipment.
- Experience reading and following mechanical and electrical assembly documents and schematics.
- Precision sanitary stainless steel TIG welding experience
- High Tech Equipment such as: High voltage systems, gas deliverer systems
- Mechanical assembly (piping)
- Experience reading and following mechanical and electrical assembly documents and schematics
- Fabrication experience
Preferred Qualifications:
- Experience with assembly of delicate, precise manual assembly of components where assembly is critical for success of product.
- Experience with pressure testing and early development product assembly.
- Capable to read & understand wiring diagrams and electrical documentation.
- Candidates must be able to open and manipulate Team Center, AutoCAD, and Excel.
Education:
Associate's Degree is required
How to apply
Please send resume to perry.chaudhry@optimalinc.com.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.