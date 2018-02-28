Jobs

Experienced electro-mechanical technician wanted

Electro-Mechanical Technician

Job Summary

Purpose: 

Assemble Fuel Cell Stacks, Power Modules and Subsystem, and support the engineering group on the continuous improvement program. Provide electromechanical skill to debugging and upgrades systems. 

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Mechanically and electrically assemble system modules. 
  • Evaluate power module and system for electrical connections conformance with drawings. 
  • Evaluate assemblies and recommend continuous improvements in design and integration. 
  • Write and follow process assembly documents. 
  • Read & follow drawings, process sheets and work instructions. 
  • Participate in problem solving process. 
  • Coordinate materials for the System build. 
  • Ability to read and follow mechanical and electrical drawings. 
  • Ability to perform welding independently. 


Qualifications and Skills

Tools Used: 

Simple assembly tools – wrenches, drills, hydraulic press, and welding kit. Computer for recording assembly data. Assembly fixtures and diagnostic hardware. 

Skills Required: 

  • 5-7 years electro-mechanical assembly experience of high tech equipment. 
  • Experience reading and following mechanical and electrical assembly documents and schematics. 
  • Precision sanitary stainless steel TIG welding experience 
  • High Tech Equipment such as: High voltage systems, gas deliverer systems 
  • Mechanical assembly (piping) 
  • Experience reading and following mechanical and electrical assembly documents and schematics 
  • Fabrication experience 

Preferred Qualifications: 

  • Experience with assembly of delicate, precise manual assembly of components where assembly is critical for success of product. 
  • Experience with pressure testing and early development product assembly. 
  • Capable to read & understand wiring diagrams and electrical documentation. 
  • Candidates must be able to open and manipulate Team Center, AutoCAD, and Excel. 

Education:

Associate's Degree is required

How to apply

Please send resume to perry.chaudhry@optimalinc.com.

