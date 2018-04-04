Experienced Fabricators wanted at Roush in Allen Park

Job Title

Experienced Fabricators

Location

Allen Park, MI

At Roush, we fuse technology and engineering to provide product development solutions to customers in a diverse range of industries. Widely recognized for providing engineering, testing, prototype, and manufacturing services to the transportation industry, Roush also provides significant support to the aerospace, defense and theme park industries. With over 4,000 employees in facilities throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America, our unique combination of creativity and tenacity activates big ideas on a global stage. We want motivated, ambitious people who put the needs of our customers first, bring creativity to their work and will do whatever it takes to achieve success. If you share our passion for providing innovative solutions to complex challenges, we want you on our team.

Are you looking for an exciting career in prototype fabrication? Roush has openings for experienced fabricators for our day or afternoon shift. The fabricators will work on new and exciting automotive prototypes in a variety of areas. The fabricator positions are located in Allen Park, MI.

Qualifications:

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent

Minimum 3 years’ fabrication experience or equivalent fabricator military experience

Minimum 3 years’ TIG and MIG welding experience

Own tools required (hand & air) and rolling toolbox

Must be able to read and interpret blueprints

Good communication skills

Must be a quality and detail oriented fabricator

Have reliable attendance and be able to work overtime/weekends

Preferred Skills:

Hi-lo experience

1 year machining experience (Bridgeport, manual lathe, shear, press brake, etc…)

How to apply

To apply, please visit the Roush careers page by clicking on this link: http://careers.roush.com

Our benefits include: medical, dental, vision, life insurance, LTD, 401K, tuition reimbursement, paid vacation, and paid holidays.

Visit our website: www.roush.com

At Roush, we are committed to maintaining an environment of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action. If you need a reasonable accommodation to access the information provided on this website, please contact the Recruiting Department at 734-779-7007 for further assistance.

EEO/AA/Veterans/Disabled

