Job Title

Hairstylist

Company Name

Saranda Salon

Location

Westland, Michigan

Job Type

Part Time, Full Time, or Booth Rental

Job Summary

Looking for stylists with clientele and experience. Give us a call and ask for Mary, or send an email!

How to apply

Email at sarandasalon@yahoo.com or text at (734)748-0308. Please send any pictures of past work if possible!

