Experienced Housekeeper/Cleaner wanted for DMC Clinton Township

Job Title
Housekeeper/Cleaner
Location
Clinton Township
Job Type
Part-time
Job Summary
Now accepting applications for an Experienced Housekeeper/Cleaner for DMC Clinton Township, Mich. for a well-established commercial janitorial company.
Responsibilities and Duties
Duties:
- Detailed Cleaning Exam Rooms, Locker Rooms, and Restrooms
- Sweeping Mopping
- High and Low Dusting Common Areas
- Vacuuming Trash removal etc. Office Areas
Qualifications and Skills
Desired Abilities:
- Eye for Detail
- Follows Directions Well
- Customer Satisfaction Focused
- Leadership Skills
- Punctuality and Attendance
How to apply
Please apply at our Career Site and Click on CURRENT OPENINGS
http://proimagefs.hrmdirect.com/employment/job-opening.php?req=557733&
