Jobs

Experienced Housekeeper/Cleaner wanted for DMC Clinton Township

Job Title

Housekeeper/Cleaner

More Headlines

Location

Clinton Township

Job Type

Part-time

Job Summary

Now accepting applications for an Experienced Housekeeper/Cleaner for DMC Clinton Township, Mich. for a well-established commercial janitorial company.

Responsibilities and Duties

Duties: 

  • Detailed Cleaning Exam Rooms, Locker Rooms, and Restrooms
  • Sweeping Mopping
  • High and Low Dusting Common Areas 
  • Vacuuming Trash removal etc. Office Areas

Qualifications and Skills

Desired Abilities: 

  • Eye for Detail 
  • Follows Directions Well 
  • Customer Satisfaction Focused 
  • Leadership Skills 
  • Punctuality and Attendance

How to apply

Please apply at our Career Site and Click on CURRENT OPENINGS 

http://proimagefs.hrmdirect.com/employment/job-opening.php?req=557733& 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.