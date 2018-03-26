Experienced Housekeeper/Cleaner wanted for DMC Clinton Township

Job Title

Housekeeper/Cleaner

Location

Clinton Township

Job Type

Part-time

Job Summary

Now accepting applications for an Experienced Housekeeper/Cleaner for DMC Clinton Township, Mich. for a well-established commercial janitorial company.

Responsibilities and Duties

Duties:

Detailed Cleaning Exam Rooms, Locker Rooms, and Restrooms

Sweeping Mopping

High and Low Dusting Common Areas

Vacuuming Trash removal etc. Office Areas

Qualifications and Skills

Desired Abilities:

Eye for Detail

Follows Directions Well

Customer Satisfaction Focused

Leadership Skills

Punctuality and Attendance

How to apply

Please apply at our Career Site and Click on CURRENT OPENINGS

http://proimagefs.hrmdirect.com/employment/job-opening.php?req=557733&

