Experienced prep cook wanted for catering business in Shelby Township

Job Title

Experienced prep cook

Location

Shelby Township

Job Type

Hourly, Full Time

Job Summary

Experienced prep cook for a Shelby Township prepared food and catering business. Must have experience with knife and food safety.

Responsibilities and Duties

Food prep to assist the Executive chef

Qualifications and Skills

Previous experience with knife handling

Previous experience with proper and safety food handling

How to apply

Please email your resume to Gary@zestfoodtogo.com or call 248-923-2979.

