Experienced prep cook wanted for catering business in Shelby Township

Job Title
Experienced prep cook
Location
Shelby Township
Job Type
Hourly, Full Time
Job Summary
Experienced prep cook for a Shelby Township prepared food and catering business. Must have experience with knife and food safety.
Responsibilities and Duties
Food prep to assist the Executive chef
Qualifications and Skills
- Previous experience with knife handling
- Previous experience with proper and safety food handling
How to apply
Please email your resume to Gary@zestfoodtogo.com or call 248-923-2979.
