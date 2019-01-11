Experienced Real Estate Agent wanted at Janiga Group Home Sales

Job Title
Experienced Real Estate Agent
Company Name
Janiga Group Home Sales
Location
39500 Orchard Hill Pl, Ste 100 Novi, Michigan 48375
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: We are now hiring full-time, experienced real estate agents who are looking to grow their business. We provide full-time marketing and administrative staff including the professional photography, promotional efforts, systems, and support you need to leverage your business. Contact us to set up an interview. Call (888) 98-HOMES or email stephaniejaniga@kw.com.
Qualifications and Skills
Real Estate Salesperson/ Buyer Agent Requirements:
- Experienced real estate agent
- Hungry for business with a desire to win -Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Excellent organizational and time-management skills
- Systems-Oriented/Process-Driven
- Ability to follow a program/system
- Proficient computer skills
- Self-Starter
- Personable/Friendly
How to apply
Contact us to set up an interview. Call (888) 98-HOMES or email stephaniejaniga@kw.com.
