Experienced Real Estate Agent wanted at Janiga Group Home Sales

Job Title

Experienced Real Estate Agent

Company Name

Janiga Group Home Sales

Location

39500 Orchard Hill Pl, Ste 100 Novi, Michigan 48375

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: We are now hiring full-time, experienced real estate agents who are looking to grow their business. We provide full-time marketing and administrative staff including the professional photography, promotional efforts, systems, and support you need to leverage your business. Contact us to set up an interview. Call (888) 98-HOMES or email stephaniejaniga@kw.com.

Qualifications and Skills

Real Estate Salesperson/ Buyer Agent Requirements:

Experienced real estate agent

Hungry for business with a desire to win -Strong written and verbal communication skills

Excellent organizational and time-management skills

Systems-Oriented/Process-Driven

Ability to follow a program/system

Proficient computer skills

Self-Starter

Personable/Friendly

How to apply

Contact us to set up an interview. Call (888) 98-HOMES or email stephaniejaniga@kw.com.

