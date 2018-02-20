ExpertCare: Caregivers wanted in Metro Detroit

Job Title

ExpertCare is currently hiring caregivers/direct support professionals to work with children and adults with special needs. Caregivers work both in the client's homes and out in the community assisting them with achieving their goals, which could include becoming more independent with their hygiene, learning to control their behaviors, helping with grocery shopping, socialization and community activities, etc. The goals are tailored to each individual client.

Benefits to working with ExpertCare:

Making a difference with others

Weekly pay!

Medical benefits available

Flexible schedules including full or part-time positions

Responsibilities and Duties

The type of caregiver that ExpertCare is looking for:

A willingness and desire to work with people of all ages with different developmental disabilities

An ability to work well with other people

Able to remain composed in emergency situations

Able to work under different situations in a positive, constructive manner

A willingness to work in a variety of home environments, including homes with pets

Reliable and dependable

Flexible in thinking

Qualifications and Skills

Requirements for working for ExpertCare:

At least 18 years old

Have a valid Michigan Drivers License, reliable transportation and car insurance-you will be taking clients out into the community

Be able to work afternoon/evening hours and on the weekends

Pass a criminal background check and drug screening

Training Provided

How to apply:

Go to our website at www.expertcare.com to apply online or call the office at 248-643-8900.

