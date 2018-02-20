ExpertCare: Caregivers wanted in Metro Detroit

Job Title
Caregivers
Hourly Rate
Hourly, Full & Part Time
Job Summary
ExpertCare is currently hiring caregivers/direct support professionals to work with children and adults with special needs. Caregivers work both in the client's homes and out in the community assisting them with achieving their goals, which could include becoming more independent with their hygiene, learning to control their behaviors, helping with grocery shopping, socialization and community activities, etc. The goals are tailored to each individual client.
Benefits to working with ExpertCare:
- Making a difference with others
- Weekly pay!
- Medical benefits available
- Flexible schedules including full or part-time positions
Responsibilities and Duties
The type of caregiver that ExpertCare is looking for:
- A willingness and desire to work with people of all ages with different developmental disabilities
- An ability to work well with other people
- Able to remain composed in emergency situations
- Able to work under different situations in a positive, constructive manner
- A willingness to work in a variety of home environments, including homes with pets
- Reliable and dependable
- Flexible in thinking
Qualifications and Skills
Requirements for working for ExpertCare:
- At least 18 years old
- Have a valid Michigan Drivers License, reliable transportation and car insurance-you will be taking clients out into the community
- Be able to work afternoon/evening hours and on the weekends
- Pass a criminal background check and drug screening
- Training Provided
How to apply:
Go to our website at www.expertcare.com to apply online or call the office at 248-643-8900.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.