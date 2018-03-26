ExpertCare is looking for caregivers

Job Title
Caregivers
Location
Clinton Township
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
ExpertCare is currently hiring caregivers/direct support professionals to work with children and adults with special needs. Caregivers work both in the client's homes and out in the community assisting them with achieving their goals, which could include becoming more independent with their hygiene, learning to control their behaviors, helping with grocery shopping, socialization and community activities, etc. The goals are tailored to each individual client.
- Weekly pay!
- Training provided
- Medical benefits available
- Flexible schedules including full or part-time positions
Responsibilities and Duties
- A willingness and desire to work with people of all ages with different developmental disabilities
- An ability to work well with other people
- Able to remain composed in emergency situations
- Able to work under different situations in a positive, constructive manner
- A willingness to work in a variety of home environments, including homes with pets
- Reliable and dependable
- Flexible in thinking
Qualifications and Skills
The type of caregiver that ExpertCare is looking for:
- At least 18 years old
- Have a valid Michigan Drivers License and car insurance
- Pass a criminal background check and drug screening
