ExpertCare is looking for caregivers

Job Title

Caregivers

More Headlines

Location

Clinton Township

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

ExpertCare is currently hiring caregivers/direct support professionals to work with children and adults with special needs. Caregivers work both in the client's homes and out in the community assisting them with achieving their goals, which could include becoming more independent with their hygiene, learning to control their behaviors, helping with grocery shopping, socialization and community activities, etc. The goals are tailored to each individual client.

Weekly pay!

Training provided

Medical benefits available

Flexible schedules including full or part-time positions

Responsibilities and Duties

A willingness and desire to work with people of all ages with different developmental disabilities

An ability to work well with other people

Able to remain composed in emergency situations

Able to work under different situations in a positive, constructive manner

A willingness to work in a variety of home environments, including homes with pets

Reliable and dependable

Flexible in thinking

Qualifications and Skills

The type of caregiver that ExpertCare is looking for:

A willingness and desire to work with people of all ages with different developmental disabilities

An ability to work well with other people

Able to remain composed in emergency situations

Able to work under different situations in a positive, constructive manner

A willingness to work in a variety of home environments, including homes with pets

Reliable and dependable

Flexible in thinking

At least 18 years old

Have a valid Michigan Drivers License and car insurance

Pass a criminal background check and drug screening

APPLY HERE

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.