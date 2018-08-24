Express Employment Professionals holding job fair in Rochester Hills

Company Name

Express Employment Professionals

Location

Rochester Hills, MI

Job Type

Full Time - Hourly

Job Summary

Express Employment Professionals has teamed with local businesses to bring you over 120+ permanent production manufacturing positions.

Entry-level, sit down, immediate start, and all 3 shifts available.

$10 - $14/hr

Jobs located in:

Auburn Hills, Chesterfield, Clinton Township, Fraser, Lake Orion, Rochester Hills, Shelby Township, Sterling Heights, Troy

Responsibilities and Duties

Assembly

Warehouse

Machine Operation

General Labor

Material Handling

CNC

Forklift

Soldering

Quality Inspection

How to apply

Job Fair

August 28, 2018

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

811 E. South Boulevard - 2nd Floor

Rochester Hills, MI 48307

If unable to attend:

Resumes may be emailed to jobs.troymi@expresspros.com

Apply online at ExpressTroy.com

Apply on the Express Jobs App Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.expresspros.ExpressJobs&hl=en iTunes Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/expressjobs/id1250560964?mt=8



