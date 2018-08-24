Jobs

Express Employment Professionals holding job fair in Rochester Hills

Company Name

Express Employment Professionals

More Headlines

Location

Rochester Hills, MI

Job Type

Full Time - Hourly

Job Summary

Express Employment Professionals has teamed with local businesses to bring you over 120+ permanent production manufacturing positions. 

Entry-level, sit down, immediate start, and all 3 shifts available. 

$10 - $14/hr

Jobs located in: 
Auburn Hills, Chesterfield, Clinton Township, Fraser, Lake Orion, Rochester Hills, Shelby Township, Sterling Heights, Troy

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Assembly
  • Warehouse
  • Machine Operation
  • General Labor
  • Material Handling
  • CNC
  • Forklift
  • Soldering
  • Quality Inspection

How to apply

Job Fair 
August 28, 2018 
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 
811 E. South Boulevard - 2nd Floor 
Rochester Hills, MI 48307  

If unable to attend: 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.