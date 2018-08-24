Express Employment Professionals holding job fair in Rochester Hills

Company Name
Express Employment Professionals
Location
Rochester Hills, MI
Job Type
Full Time - Hourly
Job Summary
Express Employment Professionals has teamed with local businesses to bring you over 120+ permanent production manufacturing positions.
Entry-level, sit down, immediate start, and all 3 shifts available.
$10 - $14/hr
Jobs located in:
Auburn Hills, Chesterfield, Clinton Township, Fraser, Lake Orion, Rochester Hills, Shelby Township, Sterling Heights, Troy
Responsibilities and Duties
- Assembly
- Warehouse
- Machine Operation
- General Labor
- Material Handling
- CNC
- Forklift
- Soldering
- Quality Inspection
How to apply
Job Fair
August 28, 2018
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
811 E. South Boulevard - 2nd Floor
Rochester Hills, MI 48307
If unable to attend:
- Resumes may be emailed to jobs.troymi@expresspros.com
- Apply online at ExpressTroy.com
- Apply on the Express Jobs App
