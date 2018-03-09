Fabrication Welder job open in Detroit

Job Title

Fabrication Welder

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Hourly, Full Time

Job Summary

Responsible for various types of weld preparation, welding and weld finishing operations to manufacture product to customer drawings, specifications, or other forms of instruction.

Responsibilities and Duties

Essential Responsibilities:

Proficient in assigned welding techniques including metal inert gas (MIG) and gas metal arc (GMA).

Knowledge of wire and filler materials applications for various steel alloys, aluminum, and some exotic materials.

Working knowledge of fixturing and weld set up parameters (amps, volts, etc.).

Use of cutting and heating torch.

Welding equipment maintenance.

Finish grinding applications using manual and power tools.

Safety and housekeeping.

Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Qualifications and Skills

How to apply

Apply in person at:

6501 E. McNichols

Detroit, MI 48212

