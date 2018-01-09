Fabricator wanted at Roush in Livonia

A Fabricator is needed at Roush in Livonia, Michigan.

Position summary:

At Roush, we fuse technology and engineering to provide product development solutions to customers in a diverse range of industries. Widely recognized for providing engineering, testing, prototype, and manufacturing services to the transportation industry, Roush also provides significant support to the aerospace, defense and theme park industries. With over 4,000 employees in facilities throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America, our unique combination of creativity and tenacity activates big ideas on a global stage. We want motivated, ambitious people who put the needs of our customers first, bring creativity to their work and will do whatever it takes to achieve success. If you share our passion for providing innovative solutions to complex challenges, we want you on our team.

Are you a Fabricator looking for a dynamic company to join? Due to our steady growth, we have an immediate opening for a Fabricator who will be responsible for fulfilling welding and fabrication requirements, as well as following work instructions provided for the assigned projects. We have day and afternoon shifts available at our facility in Livonia, MI.

Qualifications:

• Minimum high school diploma or equivalent

• Minimum 10 years of fabrication experience or equivalent military experience

• Must be skilled using various machining centers, such as Bridgeport, lathe, mills, and press brake

• Must be skilled with MIG and TIG welding

• Comprehensive understanding of weldment drawings with AWS A2.4 welding symbols

• Comprehensive understanding of blueprints and GD&T

• Own tools required (hand & air) and rolling toolbox

• Must be available to work overtime/weekends

• Must be able to lift and/or move up to 25 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 100 pounds

• Must be able to work with minimal supervision and the ability to work independently or in a team environment

• Excellent communication skills

• Must be quality and detailed oriented

• Ability to be self-starting and self-motivated

• Must have good attendance and reliable transportation



Our benefits include: medical, dental, vision, life insurance, LTD, 401K, tuition reimbursement, paid vacation, and paid holidays.

At Roush, we are committed to maintaining an environment of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action. If you need a reasonable accommodation to access the information provided on this website, please contact the Recruiting Department at 734-779-7007 for further assistance.

EEO/AA/Veterans/Disabled

