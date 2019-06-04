Facilities Administrator needed at United Children and Family Head Start

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Job Title

Facilities Administrator

Company Name

United Children and Family Head Start

Location

9641 Harper Ave., Detroit, MI 48213

Job Type

Full Time, Salaried

Job Summary

The Facilities Administrator is expected to manage the activities of facilities staff, design professionals, and construction contractors to ensure that facilities are completed within time, cost, and quality constraints. The Administrator must work with Facilities Maintenance Staff to assure all company expectations are being met and provide directions for all maintenance activities. In addition, the Administrator will interface with other administrators/supervisors to remove roadblocks and provide service to meet program schedules.

Responsibilities and Duties

Ensure compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards and other Regulations

Formulate current and long-range programs, plans, and policies for the Facilities Department

Ensure that facilities/equipment is appropriately maintained

Establish and implement systems to ensure that timely and accurate information regarding facilities is provided to parents, policy groups, staff, governing body and the general community

Establish and maintain efficient and effective reporting systems that generate periodic reports of facilities operations and generate official reports for Federal, State, and local authorities as required by applicable law

Establish and implement procedures for the ongoing monitoring of Facilities operations to ensure that these operations effectively implement Federal regulations

Manage fiscal aspects of the Facilities Department, including purchasing, budgeting and budget review

Lead the Facilities department's operational and strategic planning, including fostering innovation, planning projects and organizing and negotiating the allocation of resources

Ensure compliance with applicable federal, state and local laws, regulations, and agency rules, standards and guidelines

Oversee the facilities budget and conduct monthly review on expenditures to assure expenses are controlled and budget goals are met

Work with Center Supervisors, and Program Specialists, or other staff to identify and resolve issues and problems to assure facilities and equipment are maintained and available for program service schedules

Collaborate with Health, Nutrition, Education and Education and Child Development Specialists to ensure developmentally appropriate indoor and outdoor environments that are safe, clean, attractive, and conducive to learning

Manage facilities staff including supervision, scheduling, development, evaluation and disciplinary actions

Coordinates activities by scheduling work assignments, setting priorities, and directing the work of facility staff

Where appropriate, represent the organization to the external market, as well as internally through the application of community relations and marketing activities.

Qualifications and Skills

Bachelor's Degree in Facility Maintenance Management with a concentration in Environmental Health and Safety Systems or a similar field

Must be physically capable of performing duties of the classification

Must be able to read, write, and communicate in Standard English.

Demonstrated ability to work with diverse populations

Five years related experience.

Must have the following skills: Staff Management Resource Management Program Planning and Implementatio Observation, Analysis, Planning, and Documentation Communication Professionalism/Leadership Technical Skills Teamwork



How to apply

Email resume to mgould@ucfhs.org or mail resume to:

Human Resources Administrator

United Children and Family Head Start

9641 Harper

Detroit, MI 48213

