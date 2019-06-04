Facilities Administrator needed at United Children and Family Head Start

Job Title
Facilities Administrator
Company Name
United Children and Family Head Start
Location
9641 Harper Ave., Detroit, MI 48213
Job Type
Full Time, Salaried
Job Summary
The Facilities Administrator is expected to manage the activities of facilities staff, design professionals, and construction contractors to ensure that facilities are completed within time, cost, and quality constraints. The Administrator must work with Facilities Maintenance Staff to assure all company expectations are being met and provide directions for all maintenance activities. In addition, the Administrator will interface with other administrators/supervisors to remove roadblocks and provide service to meet program schedules.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Ensure compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards and other Regulations
- Formulate current and long-range programs, plans, and policies for the Facilities Department
- Ensure that facilities/equipment is appropriately maintained
- Establish and implement systems to ensure that timely and accurate information regarding facilities is provided to parents, policy groups, staff, governing body and the general community
- Establish and maintain efficient and effective reporting systems that generate periodic reports of facilities operations and generate official reports for Federal, State, and local authorities as required by applicable law
- Establish and implement procedures for the ongoing monitoring of Facilities operations to ensure that these operations effectively implement Federal regulations
- Manage fiscal aspects of the Facilities Department, including purchasing, budgeting and budget review
- Lead the Facilities department's operational and strategic planning, including fostering innovation, planning projects and organizing and negotiating the allocation of resources
- Ensure compliance with applicable federal, state and local laws, regulations, and agency rules, standards and guidelines
- Oversee the facilities budget and conduct monthly review on expenditures to assure expenses are controlled and budget goals are met
- Work with Center Supervisors, and Program Specialists, or other staff to identify and resolve issues and problems to assure facilities and equipment are maintained and available for program service schedules
- Collaborate with Health, Nutrition, Education and Education and Child Development Specialists to ensure developmentally appropriate indoor and outdoor environments that are safe, clean, attractive, and conducive to learning
- Manage facilities staff including supervision, scheduling, development, evaluation and disciplinary actions
- Coordinates activities by scheduling work assignments, setting priorities, and directing the work of facility staff
- Where appropriate, represent the organization to the external market, as well as internally through the application of community relations and marketing activities.
Qualifications and Skills
- Bachelor's Degree in Facility Maintenance Management with a concentration in Environmental Health and Safety Systems or a similar field
- Must be physically capable of performing duties of the classification
- Must be able to read, write, and communicate in Standard English.
- Demonstrated ability to work with diverse populations
- Five years related experience.
- Must have the following skills:
- Staff Management
- Resource Management
- Program Planning and Implementatio
- Observation, Analysis, Planning, and Documentation
- Communication
- Professionalism/Leadership
- Technical Skills
- Teamwork
How to apply
Email resume to mgould@ucfhs.org or mail resume to:
Human Resources Administrator
United Children and Family Head Start
9641 Harper
Detroit, MI 48213
