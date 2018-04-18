Field Installer wanted in Livonia

Job Title

Field Installer

Company Name

Advance Staffing

Location

Livonia. MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Field installers will meet at the warehouse in the morning, help load the materials for the customers job on company vehicles and then will install the awnings, screen rooms, enclosures and handrails at customer locations.

Qualifications and Skills

Must be able to read a tape measure. Must be mechanically inclined. Must be able to use hand tools. Must have a valid driver's license with no more than 3 points on your record.

How to apply

Online: http://www.advancestaffingonline.com/job-postings/apply/7417/

Email: resume@advancestaffingonline.com

Fax: 734-943-6094

