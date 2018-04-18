Field Installer wanted in Livonia

Job Title
Field Installer
Company Name
Advance Staffing
Location
Livonia. MI
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Field installers will meet at the warehouse in the morning, help load the materials for the customers job on company vehicles and then will install the awnings, screen rooms, enclosures and handrails at customer locations.
Qualifications and Skills
Must be able to read a tape measure. Must be mechanically inclined. Must be able to use hand tools. Must have a valid driver's license with no more than 3 points on your record.
How to apply
Online: http://www.advancestaffingonline.com/job-postings/apply/7417/
Email: resume@advancestaffingonline.com
Fax: 734-943-6094
