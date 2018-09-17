Jobs

Forms press, collator, folder operator needed at Stylecraft Printing in Canton Township

Job Title

Forms Press - Collator - Folder Operator

Company Name: Stylecraft Printing

Location

Canton Township, Mich. 

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

General Business Forms printing, collating, and folding

Responsibilities and Duties

Duties will be split between: 

  • Continuous and Unit Set Form Printing 
  • Continuous Form Collating 
  • Form Folding

Qualifications and Skills

Qualified Candidates will have: 

  • General knowledge of forms printing 
  • Experience as Forms Press Operator preferred 
  • Experience as Collator/Folder Operator preferred

How to apply

Email your resume to: jking@stylecraftprinting.com

