Four Seasons Nursing Center and Fountain Bleu Health and Rehabilitation Center hosting hiring events

Four Seasons Nursing Center and Fountain Bleu Health and Rehabilitation Center will be hosting a job fair for nurses, CNAs and other positions.

The Four Seasons Nursing Center Job Fair:

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 10am-3pm

8635 Newburgh Rd.

Westland, MI 48185

Four Seasons Nursing Center in Westland is a 5 star facility in search of caring and compassionate individuals to join their team of excellent nurses and certified nurse aids. This family owned facility offers competitive wages and benefits. Nurses work 12 hour shifts and CNAs have 8 hour shifts. Morning, afternoon, and midnight shifts are available. On the spot interviews will be available at the hiring fair. Please bring your identification and a copy of your license or certification.

Fountain Bleu Health and Rehabilitation Center Job Fair:

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 10am-3pm

28910 Plymouth Road

Livonia, MI 48150

734-425-4814

Fountain Bleu Health and Rehabilitation Center is looking for great staff to give great care. On the spot interviews will be available by all departments. Nurses, CNAs, Dietary, Environmental Services and Housekeepers are welcome to attend and join the staff. Please bring your resume, two forms of ID and any certificate and or license.

