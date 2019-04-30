Full-time child care assistant needed at Tots Learning Center

CHESTERFIELD, Mich - Job title
Child care assistant
Company name
Tots Learning Center
Location
Chesterfield
Job type
Full-time
Job summary
Tots Learning Center in Chesterfield is hiring a full-time teacher that can work any room, infant, toddler or preschool. Experience is a MUST. CPR and First Aid required or candidatemust be willing to complete. Must be age 18+. Will need background check. Must be available Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
How to apply
Send resume to saraelizabeth527@hotmail.com
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.