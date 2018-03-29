Full time Warehouse Associate position open in Van Buren

Job Title

Full time Warehouse Associate Opening!

Location

Van Buren, Mich.

Job Type

Full time, Part time OR On-call

Job Summary

WAREHOUSE ASSOCIATE

SHIFT: Sunday-Thursday 2-10 p.m.

At Continental Canteen, we understand the importance of vending services, office coffee programs and water filtration systems. And we do them very, very well. So well, in fact, that we can claim the highest customer retention rate in the industry—98.5%. At Continental Canteen, our goal is to deliver premier vending programs that make a noticeable improvement in the workplace—and in the lives of employees. We start with a wide selection of both healthy and indulgent snacks and meal solutions. We work with our clients to create customized menu options that offer an attractive, convenient alternative to off-site cafés and restaurants. To assure uninterrupted service, our highly trained route attendants provide daily, proactive maintenance for every customer. And we supplement their efforts with Service Central, our 24/7 customer service program.

Overview:

The person who holds this position will assist the warehouse department in all warehousing functions, with order picking as their main priority.

Continental is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Pick orders accurately and efficiently, using an iPad.

Organize and maintain products in the warehouse & LightSpeed racks, by the first in first out method (FIFO).

Maintain a clean work environment.

Maintain lines of communication with production line/team leaders and supervisors.

Communicate all inventory discrepancies to the team leaders and Supply Chain Manager.

Record accurate inventory counts of products picked, product packed, scrap, and excess.

Additional projects and assignments as needed.

Assists in loading or unloading of trucks.

Job Qualifications:

Must be able to understand, speak, read and write in English in order to perform the essential functions of the job as they relate to comprehension of laws, regulations, standards, documents and other internal and external communications.

Supports a service-oriented environment that leads others to improve their service actions.

Maintains positive attitude & enthusiasm with co-workers and customers.

Must be able to meet company established product picking metrics on a weekly basis.

Must have strong detail and organization skills.

Must be willing to work with iPads & other warehouse technology.

Must communicate well; written and orally, with others within the organization.

Must pass in house forklift certification.

How to apply

Please email Lauren Bortell at Le.bortell@continentalserves.com OR apply online at www.continentalserves.com

