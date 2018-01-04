Gardner-White hiring for sales, receiving, stock, warehouse, drivers

On Tuesday, January 9, 2018, Gardner-White recruiters will be doing on-the-spot hiring at ALL Gardner-White locations throughout metro Detroit.

If you have experience, skill, drive and a desire to be part of a winning and growing team with room for advancement in the future – come join our family and be a part of the only real hometown team!

Gardner-White Furniture was founded in 1912 as a place where customers could find great styles at a great value. More than a century later, Gardner-White is the only family owned and operated home furnishings business serving the Metro Detroit market! We are a nimble organization and have a lot of industry firsts to our name. We lead the industry in bedding sales, in sales-per-square-foot, and in sales associate pay.

Gardner-White is also a leader in the community, partnering with terrific organizations like COTS, Humble Design, the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Volunteers for America, and many others, to keep improving the metro Detroit community. Beyond working with and supporting these great partners, last year Gardner-White provided 1,000 mattresses to children in need in preparation for the school year.

With just over 500 employees and an average tenure of 20 years, Gardner-White has a stellar reputation for providing extensive training and mentoring. The idea behind this is to prepare our team members that with our growth and success, comes promotion opportunities from within the company. Gardner-White has created a training and succession plan for our warehouse staff members.

If the team is successful, we ALL are successful! This is what has kept Gardner-White as one of the leading furniture retailers in Detroit, and why people want to be part of our family. Success!

Sales and stock positions are available at ALL Gardner-White store locations. We are looking for candidates interested in long and successful careers with us. Gardner-White will hire candidates who possess passion, a strong work ethic, and a commitment to excellence.

Gardner-White is also recruiting drivers and warehouse personnel at the Auburn Hills Distribution Center. If you are a go-getter who likes to stay on the move and work within a team environment then the Driver and Warehouse positions are for you! Both positions offer the ability to learn areas of logistics and warehouse operations — including picker and fork lift training and certification.

Gardner-White Offers:

Exceptional Benefits Plan including medical, dental, and vision

Short and Long Term Disability coverage

Life Insurance

Paid time off earned in your first year of employment

Employee Discounts

Bonus opportunities - including new hire referral bonuses

Tuition Reimbursement Program

401(k) – with Partial Company Match

Candidates should come equipped with a resume, identification, and be prepared for multiple interviews. A pre-hire background check and drug screening are required for successful candidates.

Recruitment Drive Details:

Tuesday, January 9th, 11 am – 7 pm, all Gardner-White locations:

Auburn Hills Store & Distribution Center: 4445 North Atlantic Blvd., Auburn Hills (248) 481-2108

Brighton Store: 8393 W Grand River Avenue, Brighton (810) 229-1754

Canton Store: 39453 Ford Road, Canton (734) 844-3190

Macomb Store: 45300 Hayes Road, Macomb (586) 566-2610

Novi Store: 43825 W Oaks Dr., Novi (586) 774-8853 ex 1132 (TO OPEN SOON)

Southfield Store: 21100 W 8 Mile Road, Southfield (248) 357-1380

Taylor Store: 7680 S Telegraph Road, Taylor (313) 295-1820

Warren Store: 4400 E 14 Mile Road, Warren (586) 826-8300

Warren Store: 20999 Groesbeck Highway, Warren (586) 776-8860

Waterford: 4945 Dixie Highway, Waterford (248) 674-8990

