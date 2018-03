Job Title

General Assembly

Location

Chesterfield Township

Job Type

Hourly - Full time with overtime

Job Summary

Assembling large and small cardboard boxes using hot glue gun, staple gun, etc. Very fast paced!

Qualifications and Skills

Looking for reliable and hardworking employees- willing to train!

How to apply

Call Entech Staffing Solutions: 248-528-1444

Or email recruitinggroup@teamentech.com

