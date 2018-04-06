General Labor w/Hilo and Measuring Skills job open in Troy, Fraser

Job Title

General Labor w/Hilo and Measuring Skills

More Headlines

Company Name

Express Employment Professionals

Location

Fraser, MI

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Express Employment has partnered with two local metal suppliers, one in Troy and one in Fraser. The Troy facility is seeking a 2nd shift saw operator, and the Fraser location is seeking a 1st shift operator / shipping & receiving associate. Both of these positions involve a variety of tasks (measuring, cutting, hilo operation, packing and shipping, etc.) Candidates must be dependable, have a good attitude and great attendance history, and must be able to measure!

Responsibilities and Duties

Requirements include:

Ability to use a tape measure and measure accurately to 1/8 of an inch

Ability to convert decimals to fractions

Must have experience on hilo (and overhead crane experience highly preferred)

Ability to bend, twist and move, be on your feet all day, and lift 50 lbs continuously (team lifts will be used for heavier pieces)

Qualifications and Skills

Troy Position

$13-$14/hr (depending on experience) – 2nd shift position, 2:00 pm – 10:30 pm

Fraser Position

$14/hr – 1st shift position with frequent overtime, 9:00am – 7:30 pm w/ some Saturdays

How to Apply:

For an immediate phone interview call 248-243-3161

Email your resume to jobs.troymi@expresspros.com

Apply online at www.expresstroy.com

About Express Employment Professionals:

Express Employment Professionals is a staffing development agency assisting businesses in attracting and developing top talent. Since opening in Rochester Hills/Troy in 2005, Express has put over 10,000 people to work right here in our community. Express can help you find a job that is the perfect fit for your needs and abilities, and you will never pay a fee for our services and support. Express has a wide range of jobs available including Administrative, Light Industrial, Skilled Trades, and Professional positions through evaluation-hire, contract, and direct hire opportunities. Let us help you today!

Express offers a competitive benefits package for evaluation-hire and contract positions including: Medical, Dental, Vision, Holiday and Vacation Pay, 401(k), Short-Term Disability, Life, Prescription Drug Reimbursement, and Scholarships.

For a complete listing of all open positions, visit www.expresstroy.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.