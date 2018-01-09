General labor/maintenance crew at Deneweth's Garden Center

MACOMB, Mich. - Deneweth's Garden Center is hiring at its Macomb Township location.

Job description:

Now that another wonderful season is coming to an end, it is time for us at Deneweth's Garden Center, to start preparing for 2018! We need help with the general break down/clean up of our retail floor and greenhouses, as well as the maintenance and upkeep of our machinery. So if you'd like to join our amazing team, apply now and help us prepare for our best season yet!

Currently hiring for a part-time position (16-40 hrs per week); year round.

Flexible hours available M-F 9am-5pm; great opportunity to work while going to school!

Responsibilities and Duties:

Power washing

Painting

Fall cleaning: yard work/cleaning the facility grounds

Taking down and storing our fall décor

Spring setup moving benches and display racks

Maintenance of production carts and retail shopping carts

Repairing greenhouse structures

Other tasks as needed

Qualifications and Skills:

Candidate must be detail oriented

Highly observant

Have the ability to multi task

Demonstrate exceptional listening ability and problem solving skills

Must be self-motivated

Have the ability to work independently as well as with a team

Great cross training for athletes or way to stay active in the cool months as this is a fast paced, physical job

Must be able to lift 50lbs+

No prior experience necessary, but preferred

All necessary training provided on the job

Job type:

Part-time

