General labor/maintenance crew at Deneweth's Garden Center

MACOMB, Mich. - Deneweth's Garden Center is hiring at its Macomb Township location.
Job description:
Now that another wonderful season is coming to an end, it is time for us at Deneweth's Garden Center, to start preparing for 2018! We need help with the general break down/clean up of our retail floor and greenhouses, as well as the maintenance and upkeep of our machinery. So if you'd like to join our amazing team, apply now and help us prepare for our best season yet!
Currently hiring for a part-time position (16-40 hrs per week); year round.
Flexible hours available M-F 9am-5pm; great opportunity to work while going to school!
Responsibilities and Duties:
- Power washing
- Painting
- Fall cleaning: yard work/cleaning the facility grounds
- Taking down and storing our fall décor
- Spring setup moving benches and display racks
- Maintenance of production carts and retail shopping carts
- Repairing greenhouse structures
- Other tasks as needed
Qualifications and Skills:
- Candidate must be detail oriented
- Highly observant
- Have the ability to multi task
- Demonstrate exceptional listening ability and problem solving skills
- Must be self-motivated
- Have the ability to work independently as well as with a team
- Great cross training for athletes or way to stay active in the cool months as this is a fast paced, physical job
- Must be able to lift 50lbs+
- No prior experience necessary, but preferred
- All necessary training provided on the job
Job type:
Part-time
