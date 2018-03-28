General Laborers and Welders needed in Roseville

Job Title

General Laborer/Welder-Mig

Location

Roseville, Mich

Job Type

$10 - 17.50/hr, Full Time (temp to hire) hour plus benefits like health -insurance and 401(K)!

Job Summary

Malone Staffing Solutions is looking for General Laborers and Welders located in Roseville, Mich.

1st shift: 6:00 am - 2:30 pm

Responsibilities and Duties

Fabricating or Assembly non-structural iron or steel parts

Cutting, marking, sawing, drilling, punching riveting, bolting, welding and assembly of the pieces into finished structural steel products

Sand blasting or Spray paint finished products

Qualifications and Skills

Must be at least 18 years of age or older

Have a High School diploma or GED

Dependable transportation to and from work

Must be available to work overtime, as scheduled.

6 months or more working in a Manufacturing company

In the event you are offered employment and have accepted, please have 2 forms of valid ID

Offers of employment will be conditioned upon successfully passing Malone Solutions

Pre-employment written test, drug test, and criminal background check.

How to apply

Go on to website at malonesolutions.com and place your application.

Note: When get to the website click on "looking for WORK apply here>> the next page click any jobs that is in WARREN, MI. Please input all your information and when you complete that it will give you a THANK YOU FOR APPLYING!

Call the office at 586-838-1735 or email at: warren@malonesolutions.com that you completed your application and what is the next step!

