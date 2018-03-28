Jobs

General Laborers and Welders needed in Roseville

Job Title

General Laborer/Welder-Mig

Location

Roseville, Mich

Job Type 

$10 - 17.50/hr, Full Time (temp to hire) hour plus benefits like health -insurance and 401(K)!

Job Summary

Malone Staffing Solutions is looking for General Laborers and Welders located in Roseville, Mich. 

1st shift: 6:00 am - 2:30 pm

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Fabricating or Assembly non-structural iron or steel parts 
  • Cutting, marking, sawing, drilling, punching riveting, bolting, welding and assembly of the pieces into finished structural steel products 
  • Sand blasting or Spray paint finished products

Qualifications and Skills

  • Must be at least 18 years of age or older 
  • Have a High School diploma or GED 
  • Dependable transportation to and from work 
  • Must be available to work overtime, as scheduled. 
  • 6 months or more working in a Manufacturing company 
  • In the event you are offered employment and have accepted, please have 2 forms of valid ID 
  • Offers of employment will be conditioned upon successfully passing Malone Solutions 
  • Pre-employment written test, drug test, and criminal background check. 

How to apply

Go on to website at malonesolutions.com and place your application.

Note: When get to the website click on "looking for WORK apply here>> the next page click any jobs that is in WARREN, MI. Please input all your information and when you complete that it will give you a THANK YOU FOR APPLYING!

Call the office at 586-838-1735 or email at: warren@malonesolutions.com that you completed your application and what is the next step!

