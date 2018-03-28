General Laborers and Welders needed in Roseville

Job Title
General Laborer/Welder-Mig
Location
Roseville, Mich
Job Type
$10 - 17.50/hr, Full Time (temp to hire) hour plus benefits like health -insurance and 401(K)!
Job Summary
Malone Staffing Solutions is looking for General Laborers and Welders located in Roseville, Mich.
1st shift: 6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Responsibilities and Duties
- Fabricating or Assembly non-structural iron or steel parts
- Cutting, marking, sawing, drilling, punching riveting, bolting, welding and assembly of the pieces into finished structural steel products
- Sand blasting or Spray paint finished products
Qualifications and Skills
- Must be at least 18 years of age or older
- Have a High School diploma or GED
- Dependable transportation to and from work
- Must be available to work overtime, as scheduled.
- 6 months or more working in a Manufacturing company
- In the event you are offered employment and have accepted, please have 2 forms of valid ID
- Offers of employment will be conditioned upon successfully passing Malone Solutions
- Pre-employment written test, drug test, and criminal background check.
How to apply
Go on to website at malonesolutions.com and place your application.
Note: When get to the website click on "looking for WORK apply here>> the next page click any jobs that is in WARREN, MI. Please input all your information and when you complete that it will give you a THANK YOU FOR APPLYING!
Call the office at 586-838-1735 or email at: warren@malonesolutions.com that you completed your application and what is the next step!
