General Motors offers temporary positions at nearly $16 per hour in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - General Motors is hiring at its Flint assembly plant.

These are temporary , part-time positions working as a direct employee of General Motors.

Employees may be asked to work 1 to 3 days per week. Saturday shifts will be mandatory.

Starting wage is $15.78 per hour, with potential for growth. Holiday pay and health care options after 90 days.

Current temporary employees may receive preference if regular full-time positions become available.

Production/Assembly Team Members are responsible for assembly, machining, quality checks, tool changes, and problem solving of manufacturing processes and equipment. Must be able to function in a manufacturing team environment where Global Manufacturing System (GMS) principles are highly integrated.

Work requirements of the production team member position include:

Perform bench, floor or conveyor assembly work, usually of short cycle duration, and involving standardized work elements. Must be able to comprehend and follow written work instructions.

Work may involve using hand positioning, assist devices such as hoists, and power tools or other equipment.

First responder support of production machining and/or assembly environment. This entails use of computerized equipment and activities to include machine resets, quality and utilizing standardized work instructions.

Maintain, troubleshoot and perform tasks on all equipment in assigned workspace.

Perform predictive, preventive and reactive maintenance activities.

Must be able to work in fast paced constantly changing environment.

Report for work on time to support production startup and throughput goals.

Interested individuals must meet the following minimum qualifications:

Must be able to satisfactorily complete the General Motors hiring process requirements which include comprehensive assessments, hair drug testing, and a background check .

. At least 18 years of age.

Eligible to work in the United States.

Must be willing to work flexible shift hours and day, afternoon, or night shift as well as overtime hours on those shifts with little notice.

