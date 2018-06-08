General Motors offers temporary positions at nearly $16 per hour in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - General Motors is hiring at its Flint assembly plant.
- These are temporary, part-time positions working as a direct employee of General Motors.
- Employees may be asked to work 1 to 3 days per week. Saturday shifts will be mandatory.
- Starting wage is $15.78 per hour, with potential for growth. Holiday pay and health care options after 90 days.
- Current temporary employees may receive preference if regular full-time positions become available.
Production/Assembly Team Members are responsible for assembly, machining, quality checks, tool changes, and problem solving of manufacturing processes and equipment. Must be able to function in a manufacturing team environment where Global Manufacturing System (GMS) principles are highly integrated.
Work requirements of the production team member position include:
- Perform bench, floor or conveyor assembly work, usually of short cycle duration, and involving standardized work elements. Must be able to comprehend and follow written work instructions.
- Work may involve using hand positioning, assist devices such as hoists, and power tools or other equipment.
- First responder support of production machining and/or assembly environment. This entails use of computerized equipment and activities to include machine resets, quality and utilizing standardized work instructions.
- Maintain, troubleshoot and perform tasks on all equipment in assigned workspace.
- Perform predictive, preventive and reactive maintenance activities.
- Must be able to work in fast paced constantly changing environment.
- Report for work on time to support production startup and throughput goals.
Interested individuals must meet the following minimum qualifications:
- Must be able to satisfactorily complete the General Motors hiring process requirements which include comprehensive assessments, hair drug testing, and a background check.
- At least 18 years of age.
- Eligible to work in the United States.
- Must be willing to work flexible shift hours and day, afternoon, or night shift as well as overtime hours on those shifts with little notice.
