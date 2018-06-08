Jobs

General Motors offers temporary positions at nearly $16 per hour in Flint

By Ken Haddad
General Motors/Facebook via CNN

FLINT, Mich. - General Motors is hiring at its Flint assembly plant.

General Motors will soon have openings in the Flint, MI assembly plant.   

  • These are temporarypart-time positions working as a direct employee of General Motors.
  • Employees may be asked to work 1 to 3 days per week. Saturday shifts will be mandatory. 
  • Starting wage is $15.78 per hour, with potential for growth. Holiday pay and health care options after 90 days.
  • Current temporary employees may receive preference if regular full-time positions become available.

Production/Assembly Team Members are responsible for assembly, machining, quality checks, tool changes, and problem solving of manufacturing processes and equipment. Must be able to function in a manufacturing team environment where Global Manufacturing System (GMS) principles are highly integrated.

Work requirements of the production team member position include:

  • Perform bench, floor or conveyor assembly work, usually of short cycle duration, and involving standardized work elements. Must be able to comprehend and follow written work instructions.
  • Work may involve using hand positioning, assist devices such as hoists, and power tools or other equipment.
  • First responder support of production machining and/or assembly environment. This entails use of computerized equipment and activities to include machine resets, quality and utilizing standardized work instructions.
  • Maintain, troubleshoot and perform tasks on all equipment in assigned workspace.
  • Perform predictive, preventive and reactive maintenance activities.
  • Must be able to work in fast paced constantly changing environment.
  • Report for work on time to support production startup and throughput goals.

Interested individuals must meet the following minimum qualifications:

  • Must be able to satisfactorily complete the General Motors hiring process requirements which include comprehensive assessments, hair drug testing, and a background check.
  • At least 18 years of age.
  • Eligible to work in the United States.
  • Must be willing to work flexible shift hours and day, afternoon, or night shift as well as overtime hours on those shifts with little notice.

