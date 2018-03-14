General Warehouse Labor: Mail sorters wanted in Pontiac

Job Title

General Warehouse Labor

Location

Pontiac

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

A secondary mail carrier is looking for sorters to work in their shipping and receiving area.

$9.25/Hour.

Raise after 90 day probationary period

Responsibilities and Duties

Sorting mail and mail materials

Loading and unloading

Shipping and receiving

Qualifications and Skills

Must be able to lift over 40 pounds consistently.

Must be able to work quickly on your feet.

Warehouse, shipping and receiving experience preferred.

How to apply

Contact Impact Management at 248-262-5200 or the website at www.theimpactanswer.com

