General Warehouse Labor: Mail sorters wanted in Pontiac

Job Title

General Warehouse Labor

Location

Pontiac

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

A secondary mail carrier is looking for sorters to work in their shipping and receiving area.

  • $9.25/Hour.
  • Raise after 90 day probationary period

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Sorting mail and mail materials
  • Loading and unloading
  • Shipping and receiving

Qualifications and Skills

  • Must be able to lift over 40 pounds consistently.
  • Must be able to work quickly on your feet.
  • Warehouse, shipping and receiving experience preferred.

How to apply

Contact Impact Management at 248-262-5200 or the website at www.theimpactanswer.com

