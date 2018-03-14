General Warehouse Labor: Mail sorters wanted in Pontiac

Job Title
General Warehouse Labor
Location
Pontiac
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
A secondary mail carrier is looking for sorters to work in their shipping and receiving area.
- $9.25/Hour.
- Raise after 90 day probationary period
Responsibilities and Duties
- Sorting mail and mail materials
- Loading and unloading
- Shipping and receiving
Qualifications and Skills
- Must be able to lift over 40 pounds consistently.
- Must be able to work quickly on your feet.
- Warehouse, shipping and receiving experience preferred.
How to apply
Contact Impact Management at 248-262-5200 or the website at www.theimpactanswer.com
