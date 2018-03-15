Graphic Production Fabricator needed at Aver Sign Company in Ferndale

Job Title

Graphic Production Fabricator

Location

Ferndale

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Aver Sign Company is a full service sign company located in Ferndale, Michigan. We are very skilled with installation and maintenance of all commercial signage. We are seeking an enthusiastic graphic production fabricator with experience working with; digital and vinyl graphics, light fabrication and signage production experience.

Responsibilities and Duties

The ideal candidate will possess the skills to run our graphics department. This individual will be the point of contact for all graphic production needs. Responsible for the day-to-day operations of the graphics department. Must be able to work in the garage/shop and in an office setting. Must be comfortable with a fast pace environment while being a passionate team player.

Computer rendering- design layouts, prepare digital/vinyl graphics file for print production (i.e. AI, PS)

Design and build faces for signage - cutting plastic material/ light fabrication production

Operate plotter/vinyl cutter, post print production material

Maintaining inventory and ordering necessary supplies when needed

Qualifications and Skills

Must be able to lift 75-100 pounds

Must be able to work with materials-cutting plastic / light fabrication

Must be able to operate Hi-Lo's

Experience with hand tools and tape measure

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

At least 1 year experience graphic production design

Strong working knowledge of Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, Plotter Software

Must have conceptual layout skills

Excellent attention to detail in graphic design

Organized, self-motivated and reliable

Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously (i.e. priority and high volume under tight deadlines)

Must have a positive and a "can do" attitude

Graphic installation experience preferred

How to apply

Send your resume to Kristina@aversign.com

