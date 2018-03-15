Graphic Production Fabricator needed at Aver Sign Company in Ferndale

Job Title
Graphic Production Fabricator
More Headlines
Location
Ferndale
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Aver Sign Company is a full service sign company located in Ferndale, Michigan. We are very skilled with installation and maintenance of all commercial signage. We are seeking an enthusiastic graphic production fabricator with experience working with; digital and vinyl graphics, light fabrication and signage production experience.
Responsibilities and Duties
The ideal candidate will possess the skills to run our graphics department. This individual will be the point of contact for all graphic production needs. Responsible for the day-to-day operations of the graphics department. Must be able to work in the garage/shop and in an office setting. Must be comfortable with a fast pace environment while being a passionate team player.
- Computer rendering- design layouts, prepare digital/vinyl graphics file for print production (i.e. AI, PS)
- Design and build faces for signage - cutting plastic material/ light fabrication production
- Operate plotter/vinyl cutter, post print production material
- Maintaining inventory and ordering necessary supplies when needed
Qualifications and Skills
- Must be able to lift 75-100 pounds
- Must be able to work with materials-cutting plastic / light fabrication
- Must be able to operate Hi-Lo's
- Experience with hand tools and tape measure
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- At least 1 year experience graphic production design
- Strong working knowledge of Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, Plotter Software
- Must have conceptual layout skills
- Excellent attention to detail in graphic design
- Organized, self-motivated and reliable
- Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously (i.e. priority and high volume under tight deadlines)
- Must have a positive and a "can do" attitude
- Graphic installation experience preferred
How to apply
Send your resume to Kristina@aversign.com
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.