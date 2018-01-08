Grocery Night Clerk needed at Kroger in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. - A Grocery Nigh Clerk position is open at Kroger on Ford Road in Westland.

Position Summary:

Create an outstanding customer experience through exceptional service. Establish and maintain a safe and clean environment that encourages our customers to return. Assist the department manager in reaching sales and profit goals established for the department, and monitor all established quality assurance standards. Embrace the Customer 1st strategy and encourage associates to deliver excellent customer service. Demonstrate the company's core values of respect, honesty, integrity, diversity, inclusion and safety of others.

Essential Job Functions:

Promote trust and respect among associates.

Create an environment that enables customers to feel welcome, important and appreciated by answering questions regarding products sold within the department and throughout the store.

Gain and maintain knowledge of products sold within the department and be able to respond to questions and make suggestions about products.

Offer product samples to help customers discover new items or products they inquire about.

Inform customers of grocery specials.

Provide customers with fresh products that they have ordered.

Recommend grocery items to customers to ensure they get the products they want and need.

Check product quality to ensure freshness. Review "sell by" dates and take appropriate action.

Label, stock and inventory department merchandise.

Report product ordering/shipping discrepancies to the department manager.

Display a positive attitude.

Stay current with present, future, seasonal and special ads.

Adhere to all food safety regulations and guidelines.

Ensure proper temperatures in cases and coolers are maintained and temperature logs are maintained.

Reinforce safety programs by complying with safety procedures and identify unsafe conditions and notify store management.

Practice preventive maintenance by properly inspecting equipment and notify appropriate department or store manager of any items in need of repair.

Notify management of customer or employee accidents.

Report all safety risks or issues, and illegal activity, including: robbery, theft or fraud.

Must be able to perform the essential functions of this position with or without reasonable accommodation.

Minimum Position Qualifications:

Ability to handle stressful situations

Effective communication skills

Knowledge of basic math (counting, addition, and subtraction)

Desired Previous Job Experience

Retail experience

Second language (speaking, reading and/or writing)

Education Level: None

Required Certifications/Licenses: None

Position Type: Part-Time

Shift(s): Overnight

Regions: Midwest

