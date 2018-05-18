Group Travel Trainee needed for Sky Bird Travel & Tours in Southfield

Job Title
Groups Travel Trainee
Company Name
Sky Bird Travel & Tours
Location
Southfield
Job Type
Full-Time
Job Summary
- Internal Mission: To succeed in an environment oriented to trust, open communication, creative thinking and operational excellence and to meet and exceed commercial targets.
- Complete classroom and 'on-the-job' training programs to achieve the unsupervised ability to perform the following job functions;
- Accountable for updating excel spreadsheets on progress of group (ex: requested, quoted, booked, deposited, contracted, ticketed, or canceled) on a regular basis to ensure no backlogs
- Accountable for documenting reminders (cancellation deadline, name list deadline, ticketing deadline).
- Coordinate with accounting department inquiries as needed
- Accountable for generating reminder emails for agents on deadlines and other important information as needed.
- Assist customers with special requests and accommodations as needed.
- Track all quotes to ensure follow up within 48-72-hour timeframe.
- Other duties as assigned
- External Mission: To provide exceptional service to our industry suppliers and customers and to build a mutually beneficial and profitable long-term business relationship.
Complete classroom and 'on-the-job' training programs to achieve the unsupervised ability to:
- Handle all incoming calls in line with company guidelines.
- Maintain a professional and helpful demeanor at all times.
Core Competencies:
- Strong interpersonal communication skills
- Highly organized
- Excellent attention to detail
- Ability to work in a fast paced environment
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Excel.
Behavioral Competencies:
- Strong salesmanship abilities.
- Ability to communicate effectively both orally and written.
Key Performance Indicators:
- Successful completion of training programs within prescribed period.
- Achieve your operational key responsibilities.
- Achieve personal development goals as determined with Organizational Leader.
- Continued performance improvement towards the next level of seniority.
Physical Demand:
- Standing, sitting, walking, reaching, manual dexterity.
Work Environment:
- Work is performed in an office environment.
Responsibilities and Duties
Qualifications and Skills
How to apply
Send resume to hr@skybirdtravel.com
