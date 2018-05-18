Jobs

Group Travel Trainee needed for Sky Bird Travel & Tours in Southfield

Job Title

Groups Travel Trainee

Company Name

Sky Bird Travel & Tours

Location

Southfield

Job Type

Full-Time

Job Summary

  • Internal Mission: To succeed in an environment oriented to trust, open communication, creative thinking and operational excellence and to meet and exceed commercial targets. 
  • Complete classroom and 'on-the-job' training programs to achieve the unsupervised ability to perform the following job functions; 
  • Accountable for updating excel spreadsheets on progress of group (ex: requested, quoted, booked, deposited, contracted, ticketed, or canceled) on a regular basis to ensure no backlogs 
  • Accountable for documenting reminders (cancellation deadline, name list deadline, ticketing deadline). 
  • Coordinate with accounting department inquiries as needed 
  • Accountable for generating reminder emails for agents on deadlines and other important information as needed. 
  • Assist customers with special requests and accommodations as needed. 
  • Track all quotes to ensure follow up within 48-72-hour timeframe. 
  • Other duties as assigned 
  • External Mission: To provide exceptional service to our industry suppliers and customers and to build a mutually beneficial and profitable long-term business relationship. 

Complete classroom and 'on-the-job' training programs to achieve the unsupervised ability to:

  • Handle all incoming calls in line with company guidelines. 
  • Maintain a professional and helpful demeanor at all times. 

Core Competencies: 

  • Strong interpersonal communication skills 
  • Highly organized 
  • Excellent attention to detail 
  • Ability to work in a fast paced environment 
  • Working knowledge of Microsoft Excel. 

Behavioral Competencies: 

  • Strong salesmanship abilities. 
  • Ability to communicate effectively both orally and written. 

Key Performance Indicators: 

  • Successful completion of training programs within prescribed period. 
  • Achieve your operational key responsibilities. 
  • Achieve personal development goals as determined with Organizational Leader. 
  • Continued performance improvement towards the next level of seniority. 

Physical Demand: 

  • Standing, sitting, walking, reaching, manual dexterity.

Work Environment: 

  • Work is performed in an office environment.

Responsibilities and Duties

Qualifications and Skills

How to apply

Send resume to hr@skybirdtravel.com

