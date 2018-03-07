Gutter Systems of Michigan seeks in-home sales professional in Livonia

Job Title

Inspector

Location

Livonia, Mich.

Job Type

Commission

Job Summary

Gutter Systems of Michigan is GROWING, and we are looking for an EXPERIENCED in-home sales professional to RUN self-generated and company-provided leads and CLOSE sales in the gutter installation field. We provide qualified, high quality leads (customers contact us for appointments).

Responsibilities and Duties

The ideal candidate will have in-home sales experience or come from the residential real estate, window/siding/roofing, home inspection, or home improvement industries. You MUST have verifiable and STABLE sales experience. Gutter experience and knowledge is a definite plus. You must also be comfortable with a 100% commission based income.

Qualifications and Skills

The ideal candidate must also have strong listening, follow-up, and closing skills. You must be proficient working with computer software and be detail oriented, focused, and a team player. Most importantly, you MUST have strong ethics and high integrity and be committed to ALWAYS putting the customer first.

How to apply

If you are interested, please submit your resume via email (click here) or call at 734-452-8204.

