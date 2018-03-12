Hairstylists, Nail Techs, Make-Up Artists, Massage Therapists all needed at Salon Devotion

Job Title
Hairstylists, Nail Techs, Make-Up Artists, & Massage Therapists
More Headlines
Location
Salon Devotion, Clinton Township
Job Type
Booth rent and commission
Job Summary
Booth rent is MUCH less than any of these "suites" -- contact Anthony at Salon Devotion at 586-873-3070 and please leave a message.
Responsibilities and Duties
Stylist responsible for cleaning his/her work area.
Qualifications and Skills
Valid License.
How to apply
Please contact Anthony at 586-873-3070 and please leave a message on his voicemail.
