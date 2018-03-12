Hairstylists, Nail Techs, Make-Up Artists, Massage Therapists all needed at Salon Devotion

Job Title

Hairstylists, Nail Techs, Make-Up Artists, & Massage Therapists

Location

Salon Devotion, Clinton Township

Job Type

Booth rent and commission

Job Summary

Booth rent is MUCH less than any of these "suites" -- contact Anthony at Salon Devotion at 586-873-3070 and please leave a message.

Responsibilities and Duties

Stylist responsible for cleaning his/her work area.

Qualifications and Skills

Valid License.

How to apply

Please contact Anthony at 586-873-3070 and please leave a message on his voicemail.

