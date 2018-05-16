Hampton Inn hiring Sales Manager in Northville

Job Title

Sales Manager

Company Name

Hampton Inn

Location

20600 Haggerty Rd., Northville, MI 48167

Job Type

Full-Time, salary

Job Summary

A Sales Manager is responsible for representing the hotel's services and facilities to prospective clients and customers in the hotel's continuing effort to deliver outstanding guest service and financial profitability.

Responsibilities and Duties

Specifically, you would be responsible for performing the following tasks to the highest standards:

Respond to sales inquiries from potential clients and customers seeking sleeping rooms, meeting space, food and beverage services, etc.

Initiate new sales, prospects and qualifies leads and solicits potential clients.

Host and entertain clients and maintain client accounts.

Conduct property site visits and answer questions.

Determine rates, prepare proposals, negotiate contracts, service accounts and analyze lost business for the hotel(s).

Develop sales plans and strategies to meet or exceed established revenue and room night goals

As an Executive Team Member, you would partner with operations departments to ensure full participation in servicing accounts

Qualifications and Skills

Hotel experience preferred. Visit www.hiltonfamilyjobs.com for details.

How to apply

Visit www.hiltonfamilyjobs.com. Search for positions available in Northville, MI.

