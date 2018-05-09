Hampton Inn looking for Night Auditor in Northville

Job Title

Night Auditor

Company Name

Hampton Inn

Location

Northville

Job Type

Hourly/Part-Time

Job Summary

Saturday, Sunday & Monday from 11p-7a.

Responsibilities and Duties

Balancing financials

Checking guests in/out

Prepping for complimentary breakfast and other duties related to hotel/hospitality service/operations.

Qualifications and Skills

Hotel experience preferred, but strong customer service skills with accounting experience is a plus.

How to apply

Visit www.hiltonfamilyjobs.com and search for positions available in Northville, MI.



