Hampton Inn looking for Night Auditor in Northville

Job Title
Night Auditor
Company Name
Hampton Inn
Location
Northville
Job Type
Hourly/Part-Time
Job Summary
Saturday, Sunday & Monday from 11p-7a.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Balancing financials
- Checking guests in/out
- Prepping for complimentary breakfast and other duties related to hotel/hospitality service/operations.
Qualifications and Skills
Hotel experience preferred, but strong customer service skills with accounting experience is a plus.
How to apply
Visit www.hiltonfamilyjobs.com and search for positions available in Northville, MI.
