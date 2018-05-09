Jobs

Hampton Inn looking for Night Auditor in Northville

Job Title

Night Auditor

More Headlines

Company Name

Hampton Inn

Location

Northville

Job Type

Hourly/Part-Time

Job Summary

Saturday, Sunday & Monday from 11p-7a. 

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Balancing financials
  • Checking guests in/out
  • Prepping for complimentary breakfast and other duties related to hotel/hospitality service/operations.

Qualifications and Skills

Hotel experience preferred, but strong customer service skills with accounting experience is a plus.

How to apply

Visit www.hiltonfamilyjobs.com and search for positions available in Northville, MI. 
 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.