Hansons hiring for call center in Troy

Job Title

Call Center

More Headlines

Location

Hansons -- 977 East 14 Mile Road Troy, MI 48083

Job Type

Full-Time

Job Summary

The call center is the heart and soul of our entire operation. When a customer is interested in having an update on their home, whether it be Windows, Roofing, Siding and/or Gutters, they contact our Call Center. If someone reaches out to us from our website, our Call Center representatives contact the potential customer as soon as possible.

This is a full-time opportunity that has advancement available! You'll receive weekly paychecks guaranteed. and plenty of opportunities for bonuses! Make $500-$900/week. Paid time off, paid holidays off, company matching 401(k) and so much more!

Responsibilities and Duties

Responsible for keeping track of sales reps schedules to coordinate with what the customer is available for

Setting up an appointment for the customer to have a sales rep come to their home for an estimate

Answering numerous incoming calls while updating information into the system

Qualifications and Skills

No experience necessary but is preferred

Basic computer skills

Excellent communication skills

Great organizational skills

How to apply

You can submit a resume to careers@hansons.com or call us at 248.581.3148. Our recruiter will be able to contact you quickly to schedule an immediate interview so you can get started as quickly as possible!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.