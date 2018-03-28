Jobs

Hansons hiring Service Tech in Troy

Job Title

Service Tech

Location

Troy, Mich. 

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

1-800-Hansons is the top home improvement company in Michigan and Northern Ohio. We are growing quickly and expanding to all across the US! This means we have a lot of need for home improvement service techs! If you have experience working with residential roofs, siding, windows and/or gutters, we want to hear from you now.

Responsibilities and Duties

With this opportunity, you'll be servicing the homes of our 1-800-Hansons customers. Experience is preferred but not necessary. We do provide paid training for this opportunity. 

Qualifications and Skills

  • Valid drivers license 
  • Excellent communication skills 
  • Organized 
  • Able to climb ladders as high as a three story home 
  • Some experience working with roofing, siding, windows and/or gutters preferred

How to apply

If you feel that this could be an opportunity for you, contact us today! Text 313-400-0501, call 248-581-3148 or submit your resume to careers@hansons.com to schedule your immediate interview and get started as quickly as the next day. 

