Hansons hiring Service Tech in Troy

Job Title

Service Tech

Location

Troy, Mich.

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

1-800-Hansons is the top home improvement company in Michigan and Northern Ohio. We are growing quickly and expanding to all across the US! This means we have a lot of need for home improvement service techs! If you have experience working with residential roofs, siding, windows and/or gutters, we want to hear from you now.

Responsibilities and Duties

With this opportunity, you'll be servicing the homes of our 1-800-Hansons customers. Experience is preferred but not necessary. We do provide paid training for this opportunity.

Qualifications and Skills

Valid drivers license

Excellent communication skills

Organized

Able to climb ladders as high as a three story home

Some experience working with roofing, siding, windows and/or gutters preferred

How to apply

If you feel that this could be an opportunity for you, contact us today! Text 313-400-0501, call 248-581-3148 or submit your resume to careers@hansons.com to schedule your immediate interview and get started as quickly as the next day.

