Hansons hiring Service Tech in Troy

Job Title
Service Tech
More Headlines
Location
Troy, Mich.
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
1-800-Hansons is the top home improvement company in Michigan and Northern Ohio. We are growing quickly and expanding to all across the US! This means we have a lot of need for home improvement service techs! If you have experience working with residential roofs, siding, windows and/or gutters, we want to hear from you now.
Responsibilities and Duties
With this opportunity, you'll be servicing the homes of our 1-800-Hansons customers. Experience is preferred but not necessary. We do provide paid training for this opportunity.
Qualifications and Skills
- Valid drivers license
- Excellent communication skills
- Organized
- Able to climb ladders as high as a three story home
- Some experience working with roofing, siding, windows and/or gutters preferred
How to apply
If you feel that this could be an opportunity for you, contact us today! Text 313-400-0501, call 248-581-3148 or submit your resume to careers@hansons.com to schedule your immediate interview and get started as quickly as the next day.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.