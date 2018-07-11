Hansons searching for multiple office positions in Troy

Job Title

Full-Time Office Opportunities

Company Name

1-800-Hansons

Location

977 East 14 Mile Road Troy, MI 48083

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Looking for an opportunity that is fun, exciting and rewarding? Searching for a career where you can grow and succeed in? If so, you've found it here!

We are currently the top home improvement company in Michigan and Northern Ohio. However, starting immediately we are growing to become a nationally known company! This means multiple departments needing multiple individuals to start now!

We Offer:

Paid Training

$10.00-$12.00/hour depending on opportunity and experience

Weekly paychecks

Paid time off as well as paid holidays off

Company matching 401(k)

$500 employee of the month bonus opportunities

$500 employee referral bonus opportunities

Advancement opportunities

Company outings/events/parties

Office positions do not involve any sales or canvassing!

Departments Available:

Accounts Payable

Finance Analyst

Payroll Analyst

Processing Analyst

Project Management

Scheduling Analyst

Responsibilities and Duties

Basic computer skills

Excellent customer service skills

Multi-tasking

Organized

Reliable

Wanting to grow within the company

How to apply

Please send your resumes to me at rfederoff@hansons.com or call me at (248) 581-3148.

