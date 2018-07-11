Jobs

Hansons searching for multiple office positions in Troy

Job Title

Full-Time Office Opportunities

Company Name

1-800-Hansons

Location

977 East 14 Mile Road Troy, MI 48083

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Looking for an opportunity that is fun, exciting and rewarding? Searching for a career where you can grow and succeed in? If so, you've found it here! 

We are currently the top home improvement company in Michigan and Northern Ohio. However, starting immediately we are growing to become a nationally known company! This means multiple departments needing multiple individuals to start now! 

We Offer: 

  • Paid Training
  • $10.00-$12.00/hour depending on opportunity and experience
  • Weekly paychecks
  • Paid time off as well as paid holidays off
  • Company matching 401(k)
  • $500 employee of the month bonus opportunities
  • $500 employee referral bonus opportunities
  • Advancement opportunities
  • Company outings/events/parties 

Office positions do not involve any sales or canvassing!  

Departments Available: 

  • Accounts Payable
  • Finance Analyst
  • Payroll Analyst
  • Processing Analyst
  • Project Management
  • Scheduling Analyst 

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Basic computer skills
  • Excellent customer service skills
  • Multi-tasking
  • Organized
  • Reliable
  • Wanting to grow within the company

How to apply

Please send your resumes to me at rfederoff@hansons.com or call me at (248) 581-3148.

