Hansons searching for multiple office positions in Troy

Job Title
Full-Time Office Opportunities
Company Name
1-800-Hansons
Location
977 East 14 Mile Road Troy, MI 48083
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Looking for an opportunity that is fun, exciting and rewarding? Searching for a career where you can grow and succeed in? If so, you've found it here!
We are currently the top home improvement company in Michigan and Northern Ohio. However, starting immediately we are growing to become a nationally known company! This means multiple departments needing multiple individuals to start now!
We Offer:
- Paid Training
- $10.00-$12.00/hour depending on opportunity and experience
- Weekly paychecks
- Paid time off as well as paid holidays off
- Company matching 401(k)
- $500 employee of the month bonus opportunities
- $500 employee referral bonus opportunities
- Advancement opportunities
- Company outings/events/parties
Office positions do not involve any sales or canvassing!
Departments Available:
- Accounts Payable
- Finance Analyst
- Payroll Analyst
- Processing Analyst
- Project Management
- Scheduling Analyst
Responsibilities and Duties
- Basic computer skills
- Excellent customer service skills
- Multi-tasking
- Organized
- Reliable
- Wanting to grow within the company
How to apply
Please send your resumes to me at rfederoff@hansons.com or call me at (248) 581-3148.
