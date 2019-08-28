Hello Innovation seeks Customer Happiness Hero

Job Title

Customer Happiness Hero

Company Name

Hello Innovation

Location

Detroit, MI

Job Type

Hourly -- Full Time,Part Time & Weekends

Job Summary

Working at Hello Innovation is more than just a job. It's an invitation to reinvent the world as we know it, to go against the grain of what's possible and to rewrite the rules along the way. Every day we get up and challenge ourselves to create products that are sexier, work better and solve problems that no one has ever thought to solve.

A decade later, we've proved that industries change, problems are solved and lives are improved when design, technology, and the unexpected collide. And we're just getting started.

A career at HI isn't for everyone. We're an eclectic team of dreamers, creators and doers who are on a mission to bring meaningful innovation to the world. If you're looking to be inspired, challenged and leave work every day knowing you did the best work of your life, you've come to the right place.

About the job

Customer experience is different at Hello Innovation.

We don't believe in red tape or limits; we'll arm you with the resources you'll need to exceed customers' expectations and deliver a truly remarkable experience.

As a Customer Happiness Hero, you can truly make a difference in the lives of the customers you serve and work closely with a team who's obsessed with delivering the best. As a major player in supporting the success of our multi-million dollar eCommerce brand, you not only get to grow your skills in customer service, but learn about the operations and technology behind the scenes.

Responsibilities and Duties

Do whatever it takes to deliver the best customer experience while serving as the direct point of contact between our eCommerce store, customers and product vendors.

Act as a resource for our online shoppers, providing product advice and guidance, while being compassionate to their needs and thinking outside-the-box to deliver happiness.

Delight customers and vendors with a "wow" experience as often and creatively as possible, whether it be in resolving customer inquiries, placing new orders or coordinating order fulfillment.

Support the team by coming up with innovative solutions to problems, sharing ideas, reporting trends and challenging yourself and the people around you to improve every single day.

Qualifications and Skills

No babysitter required. You're the ambitious, "roll up your sleeves" type that's ready to get the job done.

Empathy is your middle name. You have an uncanny ability to relate to people's emotions and know just how to de-escalate a tense situation.

You're a modern-day MacGyver . You've never met a problem that couldn't be solved.

You're ready for anything that comes your way. You're comfortable with a little chaos and are always up for the challenge.

You get it right, down to the last detail. You believe the difference between mediocrity and excellence is attention to detail.

You are a learning animal. You're always ready to devour resources to learn about new ways of doing things. There's always a better way.

You think before you act. Your high EQ allows you to self-regulate, continuously improve your weaknesses and ask for help when you need it.

Helping people energizes you. You know that everyone has trouble sometimes, and seek to inject quality and care into every interaction.

You've mastered the art of communication. You can gracefully break down, solve, and explain, even the most complex problems.

How to apply

Apply through the following link:

http://jobs.helloinnovation.com/apply/msQwsLV4HE/Customer-Happiness-Hero-Part-Time-Full-Time-Weekends?source=clickondetroit

