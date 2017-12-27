Help wanted: Starter's Bar and Grill hiring 80-100 in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - The family-owned and operated restaurant chain, Starter’s Bar and Grill, is looking to hire 80-100 employees for their new Harper Woods location slated to open February 2018.

This will serve as the chain's 4th Michigan location. A Detroit staple since 1977, the family-owned chain of sports bars offers diverse pub menu & late-night happy hour earning them the title of "Detroit's original neighborhood steakhouse."

The new restaurant will still offer its original menu and crafted cocktails.

They are looking to fulfill 80 positions during a open hiring event taking place December 26-28th, 2017 between 2pm-6pm at their Midtown restaurant located at 4501 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201.

Those interested are ask to come with high energy, full personality and a updated resume. Those with and without restaurant experience are asked to apply, as training is available.

Positions in need:

Cooks

Hostesses

Servers (Waiter/ Waitress)

Dishwashers

Managers

Bartenders

“We are looking to fill all positions from top to bottom, looking for energetic, committed and customer service driven individuals to add to the Starter’s family. We're looking forward to expanding to the Harper Woods community," said Ali, owner.

For more information and resume submission, please email Jobs@startersdetroit.com.

