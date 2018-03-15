Henry Ford Health System hosting nurse recruitment open houses

Henry Ford Health System will host four nurse recruitment open house events to fill full-time, part-time and contingent registered nurse opportunities throughout the health system.

Experienced registered nurses who have completed the NCLEX exam are preferred and encouraged to bring copies of their resume.

More Headlines

For more information and to RSVP, please visit www.henryford.rnevent.com.

WHEN:

Thursday, March 15 from 1-5 p.m.

WHO:

Henry Ford Health System nursing leaders will be available to share information, answer questions and conduct onsite interviews.

WHERE:

Multiple locations:

Henry Ford Hospital - E&R building, Room 2096

- 2799 West Grand Boulevard Detroit, MI 48202

- Attendees may park in the East Valet entrance off the Lodge Freeway. Parking is complimentary.

- 2799 West Grand Boulevard Detroit, MI 48202 - Attendees may park in the East Valet entrance off the Lodge Freeway. Parking is complimentary. Henry Ford Macomb Hospital - Medical Pavilion

- 16151 19 Mile Road Clinton Township, MI 48038

- 16151 19 Mile Road Clinton Township, MI 48038 Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital - The Atrium

- 6777 W. Maple Road West Bloomfield, MI 48322

- 6777 W. Maple Road West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital - The Mall

- 2333 Biddle Avenue Wyandotte, MI 48192

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.