Henry Ford Health System in Detroit holding job fair Sept. 18

Job Title

Paramedic/Emergency Department (ED) Disposition Support Navigator

Company Name

Henry Ford Health System

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Henry Ford Hospital Paramedic/RN Job Fair Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Event Time Frame: 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM

Where: Henry Ford Hospital 2799 West Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202

On Tuesday, September 18, 2018 the Manager and Talent Selection Specialists will be on hand to share information, answer questions and conduct interviews.

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply to this requisition for further consideration.

GENERAL SUMMARY:

Under minimal supervision, facilitates the coordination of health care resources and other resources for patients in the Emergency Department in order to ensure that patients are only admitted to inpatient or observation when clinically appropriate and that when they are discharged, they are connected with the resources necessary to keep them healthy. Works in collaboration with a multi-disciplinary team regarding ED Disposition Support (EDS) resources, such as urgent ambulatory appointments, case management, community paramedicine, home health, a skilled nursing facility, and various other community resources. Performs all job duties and responsibilities in a courteous and customer-focused manner.

Responsibilities and Duties

Collaborates with multi-disciplinary teams across the health system to execute successful plans of care and discharges from Health System Emergency Departments.

Works with identified discharged patients and their caregivers on executing a transition plan to home and ensures these patients/caregivers are in agreement with the established care plan.

Communicates in real time with numerous outpatient resources including; ambulatory clinics, case management, community paramedics, home health agencies, skilled nursing facilities, community agencies and payers.

Identifies and refers potential quality concerns to Quality Assessment/Risk Management/Legal Affairs.

Leads and participates in process improvement activities designed to improve workflow and reduce risk. Inclusive of data collection, analysis and follow-up intervention activities.

Conducts extensive real time chart review within the Electronic Health Record of ED patients and applies critical thinking skills in order to collaborate with Providers on patient disposition plans.

Verifies multiple insurance payer types including benefit and prior authorization information.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Skills

High school diploma or G.E.D. equivalent.

At least three to five (3-5) years of clinical experience.

Understanding of community resources and the needs of diverse populations.Written and verbal communication and documentation skills.

Customer service and interpersonal skills including the ability to interact with internal and external customers and all levels of the organization.

Extensive knowledge of Pathophysiology and related clinical pathways.

Organizational, planning and implementation skills with the ability to handle multiple project and timelines.

Creative and resourceful with good negotiating skills.

Ability to work well with minimal supervision.

Adaptable to changing environment.

Computer skills & knowledge including Windows and Microsoft Word.

CERTIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Licensure as a Paramedic with a valid State of Michigan license.

BLS certification.

How to apply

Visit http://p.rfer.us/HENRYFORDdA7DUp

