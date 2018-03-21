Hired in Michigan Career Expo: 50 companies hiring for immediate job openings

JobFairGiant.com is sponsoring the Hired in Michigan Career Expo.

The “Career Expo” will take place on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel Troy.

The Marriott Hotel is located at 200 West Big Beaver Road, Troy, Mich.

The upcoming career expo is an opportunity for job seeker to meet and interview with recruiters representing over 50 companies for immediate job openings.

“If candidates are tired of waiting for employers to return their call after applying for positions online; the Hired in Michigan Career Expo will help bridge the gap between candidate and recruiter.” said CJ Eason, Community Outreach Director for JobFairGiant.com.

All employers taking part at the career expo have current hiring needs and plan to conduct preliminary interviews onsite with candidates.

The following positions are available at the upcoming job expo:

Inside/Outside Sales Team

Services & Sales Management

Product Manager

Accounting & Banking

Manufacturing

Healthcare Nursing, Homecare

Machining, Material Handlers

Restaurant Management, Cooks, Servers, Bussers and Hosts

Customer Service

Skilled Trades

Programming & Robotics

Construction

Call Center Support

Journeyman, Construction, Foreman, Landscaping

Event Valet, Shuttle Drivers

SQL Programmer

Engineering

Information Technology

Property Maintenance

Operations Management

Administration

CDL-A Truck Driving

Business Account Management

Over 500 Job Titles.

JobFairGiant.com the largest monthly job expo host in Michigan with job opportunities for experienced candidates, entry-level workers, military veterans, recent college graduates, recent high school graduates, returning citizens, executives, skilled trades workers, current college students and people in career transition.

Interested candidates can review a list of participating employers on our website at www.jobfairgiant.com. We encourage candidates seeking employment to register on our website for early interview consideration.

Information regarding the upcoming job expo is available on the company website at JobFairGiant.com or by calling 734-956-4550.

