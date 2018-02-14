Home Depot is making 1,500 spring hires in Metro Detroit

The Home Depot is preparing for spring, the company’s busiest selling season, by hiring 1,500 associates in the Detroit area and 80,000 associates nationwide.

Applying for a job at the world’s largest home improvement retailer takes about 15 minutes on careers.homedepot.com, or job seekers can text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 and receive a link to apply to hourly positions in their area (Message and data rates may apply.)

From sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores and distribution facilities. College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

HOW: All interested candidates must apply online.

Visit careers.homedepot.com

Select “Learn More”

Enter your desired location (CITY, STATE)

Click “Search Jobs”

The Home Depot is now accepting applications for positions in Detroit. Available positions vary by store. The Home Depot is an equal opportunity employer.

ABOUT THE HOME DEPOT

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,284 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2016, The Home Depot had sales of $94.6 billion and earnings of $8.0 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

