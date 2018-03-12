Hotel Front Desk Agent position open in Southgate

Job Title
Front Desk Agent
Location
Southgate, Mich.
Job Type
Part & Full Time -- pay to be determined upon interview
Job Summary
A hotel front desk agent represents the first point of contact with guests and handles all stages of a guest's stay. A typical day as a hotel front desk agent involves registering/booking guests in and out of their rooms, while accommodating any special requests.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Register & process guests and their assigned rooms.
- Accommodate guest requests.
- Communicating with hotel staff on the status of guest rooms.
- Up Selling guest rooms and promoting hotel services.
- Handling cash payments.
- Maintain a clean and neat front desk area.
Qualifications and Skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Professional attitude
- Good organizational skills
- Problem handling skills
- Previous experience in customer service
- Ability to use a variety of computer applications
- Cash handling experience
- Administrative skills
- Time management skills
How to apply
Come to location at 17201 Northline Rd. Southgate, Mich. and get a paper application from the front desk.
