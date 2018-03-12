Hotel Front Desk Agent position open in Southgate

Job Title

Front Desk Agent

Location

Southgate, Mich.

Job Type

Part & Full Time -- pay to be determined upon interview

Job Summary

A hotel front desk agent represents the first point of contact with guests and handles all stages of a guest's stay. A typical day as a hotel front desk agent involves registering/booking guests in and out of their rooms, while accommodating any special requests.

Responsibilities and Duties

Register & process guests and their assigned rooms.

Accommodate guest requests.

Communicating with hotel staff on the status of guest rooms.

Up Selling guest rooms and promoting hotel services.

Handling cash payments.

Maintain a clean and neat front desk area.

Qualifications and Skills

Excellent communication skills

Professional attitude

Good organizational skills

Problem handling skills

Previous experience in customer service

Ability to use a variety of computer applications

Cash handling experience

Administrative skills

Time management skills

How to apply

Come to location at 17201 Northline Rd. Southgate, Mich. and get a paper application from the front desk.

