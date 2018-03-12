Jobs

Hotel Front Desk Agent position open in Southgate

Job Title

Front Desk Agent

Location

Southgate, Mich.

Job Type

Part & Full Time -- pay to be determined upon interview

Job Summary

A hotel front desk agent represents the first point of contact with guests and handles all stages of a guest's stay. A typical day as a hotel front desk agent involves registering/booking guests in and out of their rooms, while accommodating any special requests.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Register & process guests and their assigned rooms. 
  • Accommodate guest requests. 
  • Communicating with hotel staff on the status of guest rooms. 
  • Up Selling guest rooms and promoting hotel services. 
  • Handling cash payments. 
  • Maintain a clean and neat front desk area.

Qualifications and Skills

  • Excellent communication skills 
  • Professional attitude 
  • Good organizational skills 
  • Problem handling skills 
  • Previous experience in customer service 
  • Ability to use a variety of computer applications 
  • Cash handling experience 
  • Administrative skills 
  • Time management skills

How to apply

Come to location at 17201 Northline Rd. Southgate, Mich. and get a paper application from the front desk.

