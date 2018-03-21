Housekeeping position open at Crowne Plaza in Auburn Hills

Job Title

Room Attendant (Housekeeping)

Location

Crowne Plaza Auburn Hills, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time, Hourly

Job Summary

Apply now and become a part of a great team! We offer great benefits to eligible team members, medical insurance, vision, dental, 401k, hotel discounts and more!

This position is responsible for cleaning guestrooms to B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group quality standards. Assists guests by providing friendly, courteous and professional service, including adherence to health regulations. Follows B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group high standards of quality to ensure guest satisfaction.

Responsibilities and Duties

Cleanliness: Responsible for cleaning and ensuring necessary amenities and supplies are in guest rooms. Ensures cart, linen, rooms, and equipment are clean and in working order.

Guest Service: Accountable for guest satisfaction as it pertains to housekeeping service at the property. Assists and responds to requests in a positive and timely manner while providing the highest level of quality service to the guest. Works as a team player in meeting guests and department needs, and actively contributes to the efforts of other departments as necessary. Understands and follows B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group guest service recovery program.

Safety/Risk Management: Ensures a clean and safe work area in compliance with B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group, brand, local, state and federal regulations. Inspects rooms for maintenance needs and reports any maintenance service issues. Knowledgeable on safe use of chemicals utilized within the housekeeping department. Follows all B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group procedures for guest/team member's incidents. Knowledgeable of hotel emergency procedures.

Self Management: Produces required volume of work by planning, organizing and prioritizing work duties. Adheres to B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group attendance policy, grooming and appearance standards, and general work rules and department procedures. Attends all required department and hotel meetings. Responsible for proper use of all equipment and supplies.

Qualifications and Skills

Education: High school diploma or GED preferred.

Experience/Knowledge/Skills/Abilities: Housekeeping/laundry experience preferred. Attention to detail, customer focused and the ability to perform job duties in repetitious and fast paced environment.

Physical: Ability to lift, push and pull up to 75 pounds on a consistent basis throughout shift. Significant bending required.

Must be able to work weekends, evenings & holidays.

EEO AA M/F/Vet/Disabled

