HydroChemPSC hiring Hydroblast Technician in Detroit

Job Title
Hydroblast Technician
Company Name
HydroChemPSC
Location
Detroit
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
HydroChemPSC Technician
Under direct supervision, understands all tasks for each job processes of service line including required basic equipment and safe operation of required equipment and appropriate paperwork in accordance with PSC policies, practices and procedures.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Reads work orders and collects all basic equipment to perform all tasks in a specific service line
- Operates all necessary equipment in service line (chemical, hydro-blasting, asbestos and vacuum, etc.) in accordance with operation training and safety procedures.
- Performs job set up tasks
- Performs maintenance when required.
- Performs other duties as assigned.
Requirements/training:
- Basic safety courses including site specific procedures
- Service line equipment terminology and on the job training and prescribed training courses
- Tool identification and usage training PSC Safe On Purpose training
- Local service offerings training
- All required local training.
Demonstrate knowledge, skills and abilities:
- Ability to conform to work hours
- Operational knowledge of tools, equipment and tasks in job processes.
Qualifications and Skills
Education/credentials:
- Driver's License preferred
- Compliance with MVR policy
- Compliance with Drug policy
- Compliance with Background checking policy
- Compliance with DOT physical requirements
- Possess BASIC Safety Council Reciprocal Card
- Possess all required I-9 documentation
Job related experience:
- Safe Operation of all equipment and tasks that make up service line job processes
- 1+ years of related experience
How to apply
Send resume to joslyn.holmes@hydrochempsc.com
