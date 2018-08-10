HydroChemPSC hiring Hydroblast Technician in Detroit

Job Title

Hydroblast Technician

Company Name

HydroChemPSC

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

HydroChemPSC Technician

Under direct supervision, understands all tasks for each job processes of service line including required basic equipment and safe operation of required equipment and appropriate paperwork in accordance with PSC policies, practices and procedures.

Responsibilities and Duties

Reads work orders and collects all basic equipment to perform all tasks in a specific service line

Operates all necessary equipment in service line (chemical, hydro-blasting, asbestos and vacuum, etc.) in accordance with operation training and safety procedures.

Performs job set up tasks

Performs maintenance when required.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Requirements/training:

Basic safety courses including site specific procedures

Service line equipment terminology and on the job training and prescribed training courses

Tool identification and usage training PSC Safe On Purpose training

Local service offerings training

All required local training.

Demonstrate knowledge, skills and abilities:

Ability to conform to work hours

Operational knowledge of tools, equipment and tasks in job processes.

Qualifications and Skills

Education/credentials:

Driver's License preferred

Compliance with MVR policy

Compliance with Drug policy

Compliance with Background checking policy

Compliance with DOT physical requirements

Possess BASIC Safety Council Reciprocal Card

Possess all required I-9 documentation

Job related experience:

Safe Operation of all equipment and tasks that make up service line job processes

1+ years of related experience

How to apply

Send resume to joslyn.holmes@hydrochempsc.com

