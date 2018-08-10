​​HydroChemPSC​​​​​​​ searching for CDL Drivers in Detroit

Job Title

CDL Drivers

Company Name

​​HydroChemPSC

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

HydroChemPSC CDL Operator

Drives Vacuum truck and operates truck equipment to complete single task jobs requiring one crew and turnarounds with management oversight at client's site in accordance with client and business requirements and PSC policies, practices and procedures.

Responsibilities and Duties

Operates Vacuum truck and Jet-Rodder.

Labels, marks, and manifests shipments in accordance with applicable DOT regulations and PSC policies, practices and procedures.

Loads shipment onto trucks appropriately.

Interacts with customer regarding job status, client requirements, and assures customer satisfaction

Operates vehicle safely at all times.

Maintains a current drivers license, or CDL as required.

Obtains a license for the state of residence within 90 days.

Safely transports hazardous & non-hazardous waste while operating company vehicles.

Completes a vehicle inspection report to assure vehicles and equipment are safe to operate before leaving company premises.

CDL drivers assure brake adjustment inspections are completed prior to use.

Maintains a drivers log as required to assure compliance with all regulations..

Operates and maintains trucks and equipment per manufactures recommendations.

Does not modify any vehicle or piece of equipment without written permission from the manufacturer and PSC management.

Obeys all traffic laws and regulations when operating and driving company vehicle.

Trained on the installation, operation, and repairs of mechanical devices such as pumps, valves, PTO's etc.

May troubleshoot equipment and make minor repairs as long as they have the knowledge to complete the task safely.

Wears personal protective equipment as required by PSC, DOT, OSHA, and customer regulations.

Trained on the proper use of all PPE required to do the work safely.

Immediately reports all accidents, near misses, and injuries involving employee or others while operating company vehicles/equipment to the Safety Manager over the area.

Recommends changes and improvements to safety and services based on job experience & observations.

Verifies that the load, tools, equipment, and materials are secured properly before transporting begins.

Answers calls at night and weekends as necessary.

Performs other duties when assigned.

Qualifications and Skills

Training:

Working Knowledge of DOT CFR49,

Working knowledge of OSHA CFR29

Current 40 Hazoper

Education/credentials:

CDL class A or B license in good standing with Hazmat

Compliance with Drug policy.

Compliance with Background checking policy.

Compliance with DOT physical requirements.

Possess all required I-9 documentation.

Must meet HazMat endorsement criteria

Job related experience:

Drivers must present a valid drivers license, CDL if required, and previous proof of experience that documents the safe operation of vehicles and equipment.

Demonstrated knowledge, skills and abilities:

Ability to conform to work hours.

Operational knowledge of tools, equipment and tasks identified in this job description.

How to apply

Send resume to joslyn.holmes@hydrochempsc.com

